15:15 06.02.2021

Two soldiers of Armed Forces wounded near Toretsk, Severodonetsk amid enemy shelling of Ukrainian positions

In the area of Toretsk and Severodonetsk in Donbas, two servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were wounded amid shelling by Russia-occupation forces at Ukrainian positions, the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) said.

"Today, on February 6, at about 13:00, as a result of enemy shelling in the area of Toretsk and Severodonetsk, two servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were wounded. They received medical assistance, their condition is stable," the statement on Telegram channel said.

The Ukrainian side of the JCCC, using a coordination mechanism, introduced a "regime of artillery silence" on both sides of the front and sent the corresponding notes to the OSCE SMM.

