Ukraine receives 1,000 bodies back, including 5 who died in captivity

The bodies of 1,000 dead, according to preliminary data, servicemen, have returned to Ukraine as part of repatriation measures, including five bodies of Ukrainian servicemen who died in captivity and were declared for exchange on the lists of "seriously wounded and seriously ill", the Telegram channel of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War (HQs) reported on Tuesday.

"Today, repatriation measures were held within the framework of previous agreements. 1,000 bodies were returned to Ukraine, which, according to the Russian side, belong to Ukrainian servicemen. Unfortunately, among the repatriated there are five bodies of Ukrainian servicemen who died in captivity. They were on the lists of "seriously wounded and seriously ill" prisoners for exchange according to the agreements in Istanbul during the second round of negotiations," the message says.

The HQs emphasizes that the Russian side continues to delay and does not fulfill its obligations. Ukraine insists on the immediate release of all seriously ill and seriously wounded prisoners and is fighting for the return of all Ukrainian citizens.

It is reported that among those returned "on the shield" are defenders from the Donetsk, Zaporizhia, Luhansk and Kursk directions.

In the near future, law enforcement investigators, together with expert institutions of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, will carry out all necessary examinations and identify the repatriated bodies.

"Repatriation measures were successfully carried out as a result of the joint work of the HQs employees, the Joint Center at the State Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, the Office of the Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for Human Rights, the Secretariat of the Commissioner for Persons Missing in Special Circumstances, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, and other structures of the Security and Defense Sector of Ukraine," the HQs said.

The HQs expressed gratitude for the assistance of the International Committee of the Red Cross and thanked the personnel of the Central Directorate of the Central Military District of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Joint Center for the Provision of Measures of the Central Military District of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which carries out the transportation of repatriates to designated state specialized institutions.