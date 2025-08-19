Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:36 19.08.2025

Ukraine receives 1,000 bodies back, including 5 who died in captivity

2 min read
Ukraine receives 1,000 bodies back, including 5 who died in captivity

The bodies of 1,000 dead, according to preliminary data, servicemen, have returned to Ukraine as part of repatriation measures, including five bodies of Ukrainian servicemen who died in captivity and were declared for exchange on the lists of "seriously wounded and seriously ill", the Telegram channel of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War (HQs) reported on Tuesday.

"Today, repatriation measures were held within the framework of previous agreements. 1,000 bodies were returned to Ukraine, which, according to the Russian side, belong to Ukrainian servicemen. Unfortunately, among the repatriated there are five bodies of Ukrainian servicemen who died in captivity. They were on the lists of "seriously wounded and seriously ill" prisoners for exchange according to the agreements in Istanbul during the second round of negotiations," the message says.

The HQs emphasizes that the Russian side continues to delay and does not fulfill its obligations. Ukraine insists on the immediate release of all seriously ill and seriously wounded prisoners and is fighting for the return of all Ukrainian citizens.

It is reported that among those returned "on the shield" are defenders from the Donetsk, Zaporizhia, Luhansk and Kursk directions.

In the near future, law enforcement investigators, together with expert institutions of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, will carry out all necessary examinations and identify the repatriated bodies.

"Repatriation measures were successfully carried out as a result of the joint work of the HQs employees, the Joint Center at the State Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, the Office of the Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for Human Rights, the Secretariat of the Commissioner for Persons Missing in Special Circumstances, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, and other structures of the Security and Defense Sector of Ukraine," the HQs said.

The HQs expressed gratitude for the assistance of the International Committee of the Red Cross and thanked the personnel of the Central Directorate of the Central Military District of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Joint Center for the Provision of Measures of the Central Military District of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which carries out the transportation of repatriates to designated state specialized institutions.

Tags: #bodies #servicemen

MORE ABOUT

13:09 17.07.2025
Bodies of 1,000 victims returned to Ukraine – Coordination HQ

Bodies of 1,000 victims returned to Ukraine – Coordination HQ

11:12 23.06.2025
Interior Minister: Three bodies of Russian military personnel transferred to Ukraine during repatriations in 2025 returned to Russia

Interior Minister: Three bodies of Russian military personnel transferred to Ukraine during repatriations in 2025 returned to Russia

13:53 16.06.2025
Another 1,245 bodies of dead returned to Ukraine: Repatriation part of Istanbul Agreements completed

Another 1,245 bodies of dead returned to Ukraine: Repatriation part of Istanbul Agreements completed

13:02 16.06.2025
Bodies of another 1,200 dead returned to Ukraine

Bodies of another 1,200 dead returned to Ukraine

16:12 13.06.2025
Bodies of 1,200 servicemen returned to Ukraine

Bodies of 1,200 servicemen returned to Ukraine

13:40 11.06.2025
Bodies of 1,212 fallen Defenders returned to Ukraine

Bodies of 1,212 fallen Defenders returned to Ukraine

14:42 24.05.2025
Some 307 servicemen returned from captivity to Ukraine – President

Some 307 servicemen returned from captivity to Ukraine – President

15:58 24.01.2025
Bodies of 757 fallen defenders repatriated to Ukraine – Coordination HQ

Bodies of 757 fallen defenders repatriated to Ukraine – Coordination HQ

16:24 15.01.2025
Zelenskyy: Twenty-five POWs, incl Azovstal defenders, return to Ukraine from Russian captivity

Zelenskyy: Twenty-five POWs, incl Azovstal defenders, return to Ukraine from Russian captivity

17:48 13.12.2024
Three Ukrainian servicemen die as result of poisoning with chemical substances used by Russia at front

Three Ukrainian servicemen die as result of poisoning with chemical substances used by Russia at front

HOT NEWS

Macron calls next 15 days ‘critical,’ welcomes Trump's intention to provide security guarantees for Ukraine

Trump after meeting with Zelenskyy and European leaders: Ukraine will get its life back, gain a lot of territory

Trump says Britain, France and Germany could send troops to ensure peace in Ukraine

Ukraine to be provided with protection similar to that of NATO countries – Trump

Trump to brief Putin on results of his meeting with Zelenskyy

LATEST

Pastor Burns speaks out in support of Ukrainian Council of Churches, calls Putin's demand to protect Russian Orthodox Church in Ukraine impudent

MPs, experts disagree on prospects for Zelenskyy's meeting with Putin

Merz continues to insist on the need for ceasefire before next stage of negotiations

Rubio to be in charge of talks on Ukraine security guarantees

Russian general reported in absentia on suspicion for ordering airstrikes on drama theatre, maternity ward in Mariupol

NATO leaders to meet on Aug 20 to discuss Ukraine, way forward

European Solidarity claims sanctions against Poroshenko imposed on basis of falsified documents

Switzerland ready to host peace talks, promises Putin 'immunity' from ICC arrest warrant

Next NATO summit to be held in Turkey in July 2026 – Rutte

Zelenskyy, Norwegian PM agree to meet soon

AD
AD