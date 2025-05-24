Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:42 24.05.2025

Some 307 servicemen returned from captivity to Ukraine – President

2 min read
Some 307 servicemen returned from captivity to Ukraine – President
Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official/

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced the return of 307 Ukrainian servicemen from Russian captivity as part of an exchange.

“Another 307 Ukrainian defenders are home. Today is the second day of the 1,000-for-1,000 exchange that we managed to negotiate in Türkiye. In just these two days, 697 people have been brought home. We expect the process to continue tomorrow,” Zelenskyy said on X Saturday.

According to him, servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the State Border Guard Service and the National Guard of Ukraine returned on Saturday.

“I thank everyone involved in the exchange process, those who have been working around the clock. Our goal is to bring every single person back from Russian captivity. We continue cooperating with our partners to make this possible,” Zelenskyy said.

As reported by the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, it was possible to free prisoners from individual units and military units for the first time.

"Servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in particular the Air Assault Troops, the Security Service (SBU), the Navy, the Troops of the Defense Forces, as well as the State Border Guard Service and the National Guard of Ukraine, have returned to their native land ... In the current exchange, 27 defenders of Mariupol are returning to their homeland. All 307 released defenders are men, privates and sergeants. In total, Ukrainians who fought in Donetsk, Kherson, Kharkiv, Zaporizhia and Luhansk directions are returning home," the message says.

Those released from captivity will undergo a medical examination, physical and psychological rehabilitation, and will also receive payments for the time spent in captivity.

The headquarters noted that the exchange and return of 307 Ukrainian soldiers on Saturday is the second part of a large exchange of "1,000 for 1,000." On Friday, May 23, 390 Ukrainians were released.

"The coordination headquarters continues its work and the next stage of the release of Ukrainian captives will be carried out in the near future," the message says.

Tags: #zelenskyy #servicemen

MORE ABOUT

11:13 24.05.2025
Zelenskyy reports casualties in night attack in Ukraine, calls for increased sanctions against Russia

Zelenskyy reports casualties in night attack in Ukraine, calls for increased sanctions against Russia

17:44 23.05.2025
Croatian PM confirms participation in Ukraine-Southeast Europe Summit – Zelenskyy

Croatian PM confirms participation in Ukraine-Southeast Europe Summit – Zelenskyy

20:38 22.05.2025
Zelenskyy discusses implementation of law on indigenous peoples with reps of national minorities

Zelenskyy discusses implementation of law on indigenous peoples with reps of national minorities

11:20 22.05.2025
Russians not giving signals about ceasefire, so pressure on Russia needed – Zelenskyy

Russians not giving signals about ceasefire, so pressure on Russia needed – Zelenskyy

18:28 21.05.2025
Rutte, Zelenskyy discuss efforts to ensure just, lasting peace

Rutte, Zelenskyy discuss efforts to ensure just, lasting peace

13:45 21.05.2025
Zelenskyy talking with Starmer

Zelenskyy talking with Starmer

19:40 20.05.2025
Zelenskyy: We continue to work with USA on sanctions at various levels, we convince them that this is exactly what is needed

Zelenskyy: We continue to work with USA on sanctions at various levels, we convince them that this is exactly what is needed

17:49 20.05.2025
Zelenskyy after conversation with Mertz: We coordinate contacts, steps as much as possible, it is important to maintain unity

Zelenskyy after conversation with Mertz: We coordinate contacts, steps as much as possible, it is important to maintain unity

16:46 20.05.2025
Zelenskyy, von der Leyen discuss 18th sanctions package against Russia

Zelenskyy, von der Leyen discuss 18th sanctions package against Russia

16:28 20.05.2025
Von der Leyen: Time to increase pressure on Russia, 18 sanctions are already being prepared

Von der Leyen: Time to increase pressure on Russia, 18 sanctions are already being prepared

HOT NEWS

Defense Forces shoot down six out of 14 missiles, neutralize 245 out of 250 enemy drones during the night - Air Force

Russia formulating its ‘memo’ in response to demand for ceasefire over week, sanctions needed – Zelenskyy

Umerov: New exchanges lasting several days expected within Istanbul agreements

Merz calls on China to support Western plan for peaceful settlement in Ukraine

Air Force strikes enemy third Army Corps command post in Bakhmut – General Staff

LATEST

AFU General Staff: 11 enemy attacks repelled in Kursk region, five battles still ongoing

Khortytsia groop of troops: enemy Buk-M3 missile system destroyed in one of key axes

Russia modernizes Iskander-M missiles making them harder to shoot down - AFU spokesman

Sybiha after enemy attack on Kyiv: This is clear evidence that increased sanction pressure on Moscow necessary

Poroshenko sues NSDC Secretary Lytvynenko for amending sanction decree against him – lawyer

Four civilians killed, eight injured in Donetsk region in past 24 hours – regional administration

UK Foreign Secretary on Kyiv attack: These are not the actions of a country seeking peace

Ukrainian Red Cross helps eliminate consequences of Russian night air attack on Kyiv

Two civilians killed, 11 wounded as result of Russia’s shelling in Kherson region

Dpty PM Kuleba, IMF mission discuss restoration of infrastructure, housing for IDPs, preparations for URC-2025

AD
AD