Some 307 servicemen returned from captivity to Ukraine – President

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official/

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced the return of 307 Ukrainian servicemen from Russian captivity as part of an exchange.

“Another 307 Ukrainian defenders are home. Today is the second day of the 1,000-for-1,000 exchange that we managed to negotiate in Türkiye. In just these two days, 697 people have been brought home. We expect the process to continue tomorrow,” Zelenskyy said on X Saturday.

According to him, servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the State Border Guard Service and the National Guard of Ukraine returned on Saturday.

“I thank everyone involved in the exchange process, those who have been working around the clock. Our goal is to bring every single person back from Russian captivity. We continue cooperating with our partners to make this possible,” Zelenskyy said.

As reported by the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, it was possible to free prisoners from individual units and military units for the first time.

"Servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in particular the Air Assault Troops, the Security Service (SBU), the Navy, the Troops of the Defense Forces, as well as the State Border Guard Service and the National Guard of Ukraine, have returned to their native land ... In the current exchange, 27 defenders of Mariupol are returning to their homeland. All 307 released defenders are men, privates and sergeants. In total, Ukrainians who fought in Donetsk, Kherson, Kharkiv, Zaporizhia and Luhansk directions are returning home," the message says.

Those released from captivity will undergo a medical examination, physical and psychological rehabilitation, and will also receive payments for the time spent in captivity.

The headquarters noted that the exchange and return of 307 Ukrainian soldiers on Saturday is the second part of a large exchange of "1,000 for 1,000." On Friday, May 23, 390 Ukrainians were released.

"The coordination headquarters continues its work and the next stage of the release of Ukrainian captives will be carried out in the near future," the message says.