Facts

14:17 06.02.2021

Defendants in case, on imposition of sanctions against TV channels, related to supply of fuel for Russia-led forces in Donbas – Avakov

2 min read
Defendants in case, on imposition of sanctions against TV channels, related to supply of fuel for Russia-led forces in Donbas – Avakov

Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Arsen Avakov said that propaganda activities in Ukraine were financed, among other things, from the "black cash" of the military situation in Donbas.

On the air of the Freedom of Speech program on ICTV on Friday evening, Avakov drew attention to the aggravation of the situation in recent days in eastern Ukraine. Answering the question whether the imposition of sanctions is connected with this aggravation, the minister said: "For me, this is all connected [...] Why do I say 'aggravation'? The truce had been held for a very long time [...] And what is happening in recent days? Four soldiers were killed by snipers. "

At the same time, Avakov said that the imposition of sanctions did not cancel criminal proceedings and trials.

"Where are the tens of millions of 'black cash' that were given to them [the employees of the TV channels against whom the sanctions were imposed], where are they from? And we understand where they come from. And I saw a number of classified materials that I cannot talk about. I saw the materials of the investigation, I am familiar with them, and some of the materials were investigated by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine. From these materials, it becomes clear that a number of our citizens have 'black cash', which they earn on the military situation and with this money, among other things, they finance propaganda activities. Can we put up with it? Is it possible to wait for the end of the investigation and launch an open trial? Not. According to the law, Ukraine has the right to defend itself, and we defended ourselves by imposing sanctions. And this does not cancel the criminal process and the trial," the Interior Minister said.

During his speech, Avakov had a dispute with Co-chairman of the Opposition Platform - For Life faction Yuriy Boiko, the minister said to the MP: "Yuriy Anatoliyovych, you would not want to have anything to do with the supply of fuel for Russia-led forces," to which Boiko retorted that he had nothing to do with this, and Avakov continued: "And we have reason to believe that a number of defendants [in case] had."

At the same time Avakov said: "And there will be more."

Tags: #propaganda #avakov #sanctions
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:49 06.02.2021
Sanctions to be imposed further, incl. against MPs – NSDC Secretary

Sanctions to be imposed further, incl. against MPs – NSDC Secretary

13:22 06.02.2021
Everyone, who seeks dialogue with Russia, in favor of Ukraine's defeat – Avakov

Everyone, who seeks dialogue with Russia, in favor of Ukraine's defeat – Avakov

18:44 05.02.2021
NSDC decision on sanctions against 112 Ukraine, NewsOne, ZIK is legal, logical, justified, fair – Zelensky

NSDC decision on sanctions against 112 Ukraine, NewsOne, ZIK is legal, logical, justified, fair – Zelensky

10:13 05.02.2021
NSDC decision on sanctions against TV channels based on evidence-based materials – Avakov

NSDC decision on sanctions against TV channels based on evidence-based materials – Avakov

09:54 05.02.2021
Situation at front in Donbas rapidly worsens over past week – Avakov

Situation at front in Donbas rapidly worsens over past week – Avakov

18:16 04.02.2021
G7 Ambassadors agree on need to fight disinformation in Ukraine - meeting with Zelensky

G7 Ambassadors agree on need to fight disinformation in Ukraine - meeting with Zelensky

10:14 04.02.2021
Canada supports Ukraine's imposition of sanctions against NewsOne, ZIK, 112 Ukraine – embassy

Canada supports Ukraine's imposition of sanctions against NewsOne, ZIK, 112 Ukraine – embassy

14:30 03.02.2021
EU positively assesses imposition of sanctions against 112.Ukraine, NewsOne, ZIK TV channels – Ukraine's rep to EU

EU positively assesses imposition of sanctions against 112.Ukraine, NewsOne, ZIK TV channels – Ukraine's rep to EU

12:35 03.02.2021
Ukraine imposes sanctions against Moldovan JET4U S.R.L., Portuguese JET4U LDA for flying to Russia, temporarily occupied areas

Ukraine imposes sanctions against Moldovan JET4U S.R.L., Portuguese JET4U LDA for flying to Russia, temporarily occupied areas

11:00 03.02.2021
Ukraine supports freedom of speech, not propaganda funded by aggressor-country – Zelensky

Ukraine supports freedom of speech, not propaganda funded by aggressor-country – Zelensky

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Two soldiers of Armed Forces wounded near Toretsk, Severodonetsk amid enemy shelling of Ukrainian positions

Vaccination against COVID-19 in Armed Forces should start in late Feb – Medical Forces command

NSDC decision on sanctions against 112 Ukraine, NewsOne, ZIK is legal, logical, justified, fair – Zelensky

Ukraine receives confirmation of supply of 12 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines from Feb – Zelensky's office

Quarantine in Ukraine planned to be extended until April 30 – Stepanov

LATEST

Replenishment of libraries in 2020 hits lowest over last three years – Ukrainian Book Institute

First stage of reforming Armed Forces significantly contributes to NATO compatibility – Defense Minister

Cyberpolice carries out ten intl police operations to expose hacker groups in 2020

Russia-occupation forces continue to block road corridors at checkpoints in Donbas

Two soldiers of Armed Forces wounded near Toretsk, Severodonetsk amid enemy shelling of Ukrainian positions

Kyiv records 12 deaths from COVID-19 over past day, 1,328 recoveries

Vaccination against COVID-19 in Armed Forces should start in late Feb – Medical Forces command

National Guard to receive ten French H225 helicopters in 2021-2022

Shmyhal, German representatives of energy sector discuss European Green Deal

UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission concerned about sanctions against 112 Ukraine, NewsOne, ZIK

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD