Facts

19:14 03.02.2021

COVID-19 vaccines under COVAX mechanism to arrive in Ukraine in Feb - EU Ambassador

1 min read
COVID-19 vaccines under COVAX mechanism to arrive in Ukraine in Feb - EU Ambassador

COVID-19 vaccines will begin to arrive in Ukraine under the COVAX mechanism in February this year, head of the EU Delegation to Ukraine Matti Maasikas said.

"We reacted quickly and provided EUR 190 million in aid and 1.2 billion in macro-financial support - an unprecedented amount for a crisis year. Today, the issue of vaccination against the virus has come to the fore. Vaccines under the EU-supported COVAX program will begin to arrive in February," he said at a meeting of the Commission on coordination of implementation of the Association Agreement between Ukraine and the EU.

"Ukraine and other neighboring countries are a priority for the EU," Maasikas said.

As reported, within the framework of the COVAX program, Ukraine will receive 117,000 doses of American-made Pfizer-BioNTech m-RNA vaccine in February, and in parallel, during the first half of 2021, from 2.2 to 3.7 million doses of AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine.

Tags: #covid_19 #vaccines #covax
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:29 02.02.2021
Ukraine records 2,394 new COVID-19 cases per day, 11,457 people recovered – Stepanov

Ukraine records 2,394 new COVID-19 cases per day, 11,457 people recovered – Stepanov

14:38 01.02.2021
Govt to present in Feb online platform for COVID-19 vaccination scheduling – Zelensky meeting

Govt to present in Feb online platform for COVID-19 vaccination scheduling – Zelensky meeting

10:26 01.02.2021
Ukraine sees 2,030 new cases of COVID-19, 5,131 recoveries over past day – Stepanov

Ukraine sees 2,030 new cases of COVID-19, 5,131 recoveries over past day – Stepanov

09:47 01.02.2021
Supply of vaccines from COVID-19 to Ukraine will begin in two weeks with involvement of private logistics companies - Dpty health minister

Supply of vaccines from COVID-19 to Ukraine will begin in two weeks with involvement of private logistics companies - Dpty health minister

09:23 01.02.2021
Ukraine to receive 117,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine within COVAX in Feb for hospital employees working with COVID-19 patients – Liashko

Ukraine to receive 117,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine within COVAX in Feb for hospital employees working with COVID-19 patients – Liashko

16:11 30.01.2021
COVID-19 vaccination in Ukraine to be free – Zelensky

COVID-19 vaccination in Ukraine to be free – Zelensky

15:40 30.01.2021
Workers of mobile vaccination team, medical workers to be first inoculated against COVID-19 in Ukraine – Stepanov

Workers of mobile vaccination team, medical workers to be first inoculated against COVID-19 in Ukraine – Stepanov

14:16 30.01.2021
Ukraine to receive 117,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer-BioNTech within COVAX in Feb

Ukraine to receive 117,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer-BioNTech within COVAX in Feb

11:05 30.01.2021
Ukraine records 4,685 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Ukraine records 4,685 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

17:28 29.01.2021
EU neighboring states to receive sufficient doses of COVID-19 vaccine in 2021 – European Commission's President

EU neighboring states to receive sufficient doses of COVID-19 vaccine in 2021 – European Commission's President

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

President's Office starts inspecting Armed Forces units that run mission in Donbas

United States supports imposition of sanctions on 112 Ukraine, NewsOne, ZIK television channels – embassy

Ukraine hopes to close NewsOne, ZIK, 112 Ukraine television channels on YouTube

Ukrainian govt will soon take decision on returning to adaptive quarantine – PM

EU positively assesses imposition of sanctions against 112.Ukraine, NewsOne, ZIK TV channels – Ukraine's rep to EU

LATEST

Danilov on NSDC sanctions: who said these people not controlled by foreign state?

Govt instructs Health Ministry to accelerate implementation of electronic register of sick leave

President's Office starts inspecting Armed Forces units that run mission in Donbas

EU evaluates consequences of imposing sanctions against 112, NewsOne, ZIK TV – Stano

United States supports imposition of sanctions on 112 Ukraine, NewsOne, ZIK television channels – embassy

Ukraine hopes to close NewsOne, ZIK, 112 Ukraine television channels on YouTube

Ukrainian govt will soon take decision on returning to adaptive quarantine – PM

EU positively assesses imposition of sanctions against 112.Ukraine, NewsOne, ZIK TV channels – Ukraine's rep to EU

Zelensky: Decision on TV channels taken immediately after recording, discussing specific reasons for this

Decree, NSDC decision on sanctions against Kozak, TV channels legal - advisor to President's Office head

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD