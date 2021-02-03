COVID-19 vaccines under COVAX mechanism to arrive in Ukraine in Feb - EU Ambassador

COVID-19 vaccines will begin to arrive in Ukraine under the COVAX mechanism in February this year, head of the EU Delegation to Ukraine Matti Maasikas said.

"We reacted quickly and provided EUR 190 million in aid and 1.2 billion in macro-financial support - an unprecedented amount for a crisis year. Today, the issue of vaccination against the virus has come to the fore. Vaccines under the EU-supported COVAX program will begin to arrive in February," he said at a meeting of the Commission on coordination of implementation of the Association Agreement between Ukraine and the EU.

"Ukraine and other neighboring countries are a priority for the EU," Maasikas said.

As reported, within the framework of the COVAX program, Ukraine will receive 117,000 doses of American-made Pfizer-BioNTech m-RNA vaccine in February, and in parallel, during the first half of 2021, from 2.2 to 3.7 million doses of AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine.