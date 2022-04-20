Health Ministry refuses purchase of COVID vaccines due to war - Liashko

The Health Ministry of Ukraine refused to purchase COVID vaccines because of the war, and will direct resources to purchase goods for medical needs of wartime, Minister of Health Viktor Liashko said.

"We don't buy at all now. Everything that was supplied was paid for, then we stopped the purchase of a vaccine against COVID-19. Today it’s hard to say whether this is good or bad, but this is just a response to the situation that has developed in the healthcare sector due to a full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation," he said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

Liashko noted that the Ministry of Health would direct its efforts to supply tourniquets, hemostatic, surgical materials, purchase of operating tables, cardiographs, ultrasound machines, anesthesia and respiratory devices - "everything that is needed today in operating rooms, for traumatologists."

"For example, many ventilators were purchased to fight COVID-19, but today ventilators are also needed, but they are already asking for automated ventilators of a different, export class, in order to reduce the involvement of resuscitators," he said.

Liashko said that vaccination against COVID-19 continues. In particular, 350,000 people were vaccinated in March, and about 90,000 were vaccinated in April.