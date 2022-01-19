USA transfers about 1 mln more doses of Pfizer vaccines to Ukraine

The U.S. government has transferred to Ukraine about 1 million more doses of Pfizer vaccines against COVID-19 coronavirus infection, the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine reported on Tuesday.

"This delivery by UNICEF through COVAX is part of a global effort and will help ensure Ukrainians have critical protection from the disease, especially with the spread of Omicron variant," the Embassy said on Twitter.

As reported, in last days of 2021, the Ministry of Health reported on the procurement of 25 million doses of the Comirnaty/Pfizer vaccine and 6.5 million doses of the Coronavac vaccine in 2022. It was also previously expected about 10 million doses on the Covax program.

By order of the Ministry of Health dated January 6, 2022, it is recommended to administer a booster dose of the vaccine to people over 18 years old who received two doses of the vaccine more than six months ago. For a booster dose, preference is given to MRNA vaccines - Moderna or Comirnaty from Pfizer-BioNTech, regardless of which vaccine the person was vaccinated with. Those who received the first two CoronaVac vaccinations from Sinovac Biotech are recommended to administer a booster dose of Pfizer vaccine.