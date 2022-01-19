Health Ministry allows use of any vaccine registered in Ukraine for revaccination against COVID-19

The Ministry of Health has allowed the use of any vaccine registered in Ukraine for revaccination against COVID-19 (vaccination with a booster dose).

This follows from the text of the order of the Ministry of Health No. 26 of January 6, 2022 "On the implementation of the decision of the operational headquarters of the Ministry of Health to respond to the situation of the spread of infectious diseases that can be prevented by vaccination."

According to the text of the order, published on the website of the Ministry of Health, it is allowed to use any of the vaccines registered in Ukraine for revaccination.

According to the Register of Medicines, COVID vaccines from AstraZeneca, Sinovac Biotech, Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson&Johnson are currently registered in Ukraine.

The text of the order does not indicate which vaccines should be given preference, respectively, you can choose any of those registered in Ukraine.

Revaccination, according to the order, is carried out no earlier than six months after the last dose of the primary vaccination.

This order also allows revaccination for all categories of the population over 18 years of age who do not belong to the priority vaccination group, provided that sufficient vaccines are available.

At the same time, the WHO Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization, after studying the effectiveness of an additional dose of the vaccine, recommended revaccination with an additional (third) dose of people over 60 years of age with the CoronaVac vaccine.

This recommendation was based on an analysis of immunogenicity and efficacy data collected in several countries and was endorsed by the Director General of WHO.

As reported with reference to operational data as of January 17, more than 113,500 Ukrainians have already received a booster dose of vaccine against COVID-19. In particular, 532 people received a booster dose of the CoronaVac vaccine, 103,490 people received the Pfizer/Comirnaty vaccine, 608 people received the AstraZeneca vaccine, and 8,930 people received the Moderna vaccine.

Earlier, Chief Sanitary Doctor Ihor Kuzin predicted that 300,000-400,000 people would have time to make a booster dose of vaccination against COVID-19 before the start of a new wave of the disease.

According to the Ministry of Health, a total of 552,000 citizens were vaccinated last week, and 29.37 million vaccinations have been made since the start of the vaccination campaign. Vaccination covered 15 million Ukrainians, of which 14.28 million received two doses.