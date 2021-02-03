Govt instructs Health Ministry to accelerate implementation of electronic register of sick leave

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine instructed the Ministry of Health, together with the Ministry of Social Policy, to take measures within a week to accelerate the implementation of the electronic register of sick leaves.

"To instruct the Ministry of Health, together with the Ministry of Social Policy, within a week to take measures to accelerate the introduction of an electronic register of sick leave, as well as strengthen control over the issuance of sick leave," Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko said during a government meeting on Wednesday.