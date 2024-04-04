State register of mine-contaminated territories to be launched in Ukraine – Interior Minister

A state register of territories contaminated with explosive objects should be created in Ukraine, the holder of which is the State Emergency Service, Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko said.

In an interview with Interfax-Ukraine, the minister said that the Ministry of Internal Affairs provides information on the state of mine contamination and demining of the territory of Ukraine to the Centre for Humanitarian Demining. The head of the department clarified that the Centre is at the stage of formation, and its activities are coordinated by the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine.

"We are preparing to launch a state register of territories contaminated with explosive objects, the holder of which has already been identified as the State Emergency Service, but this information must also be verified by the Centre for Humanitarian Demining," Klymenko said.