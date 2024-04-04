Facts

12:02 04.04.2024

State register of mine-contaminated territories to be launched in Ukraine – Interior Minister

State register of mine-contaminated territories to be launched in Ukraine – Interior Minister

A state register of territories contaminated with explosive objects should be created in Ukraine, the holder of which is the State Emergency Service, Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko said.

In an interview with Interfax-Ukraine, the minister said that the Ministry of Internal Affairs provides information on the state of mine contamination and demining of the territory of Ukraine to the Centre for Humanitarian Demining. The head of the department clarified that the Centre is at the stage of formation, and its activities are coordinated by the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine.

"We are preparing to launch a state register of territories contaminated with explosive objects, the holder of which has already been identified as the State Emergency Service, but this information must also be verified by the Centre for Humanitarian Demining," Klymenko said.

13:39 04.04.2024
Interior Minister: During war, 289 civilians killed by mines, including 15 children

17:06 17.02.2024
Ukraine's Ministry of Defense starting to create group of Black Sea mine action forces

13:52 14.12.2023
Manifest 42 launches register of individuals who abuse power to put pressure on business

18:16 21.11.2023
Register of damage caused by Russia to begin to operate in Q1 2024 – PM

20:07 10.10.2023
Cabinet approves creation of Syhnivka industrial park in Lviv

15:07 10.10.2023
Turkey, Romania, Bulgaria to create mine-sweeping force in Nov to clear Black Sea route – media

19:34 04.09.2023
NACP opens access to register of corrupt officials

14:32 01.09.2023
URCS volunteers from Cherkasy region become mine danger instructors

18:07 17.08.2023
Prosecutor General: Creation of register of victims and witnesses to become important element of compensation mechanism

19:56 26.07.2023
Zelenskyy signs law providing for creation of State Sanction Register

