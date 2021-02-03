President's Office starts inspecting Armed Forces units that run mission in Donbas

On behalf of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and in accordance with the plan for monitoring the activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations of the country in 2021, the President's Office started an inspection of the state of readiness to fulfill the tasks of military command units, formations and military units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine running mission in the Joint Force Operation (JFO) on the territory of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

According to the presidential press service, the relevant inspection was approved by presidential decree No. 12 dated February 1, 2021.

The main purpose of the inspection is to check the state of readiness of the forces and means involved in the JFO to run mission as intended, as well as to determine the effectiveness of measures taken by the leadership of the Defense Ministry of Ukraine and the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military command and control units for the comprehensive support of forces from means performing tasks in the east countries.

In addition, the inspection is aimed at identifying factors that affect the state of readiness of forces and means to perform tasks.

Representatives of the President's Office of Ukraine, the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, the Defense Ministry and the Armed Forces of Ukraine were involved in the inspection.

Based on the results of the check, a report will be prepared to the president, as well as proposals for further building up the capabilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and solving existing problems in the public defense sector.