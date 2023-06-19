Number of wagons with grain moving to Big Odesa ports falls by 42% since early June

The number of wagons with grain moving in the direction of the ports of Big Odesa, in the conditions of the unpredictability of the work of the grain corridor observed due to Russia's actions, has decreased since the beginning of June by 41.68%, to 1,553 units, follows from the memorandum of JSC Ukrzaliznytsia.

"As of June 19, some 1,553 wagons with grain cargo are moving in the direction of the ports of Big Odesa," according to the text of the document published on the Telegram channel on Monday.

It is noted that only over the last week, from June 15 to June 19, the queue of wagons decreased by 21.29%, or by 420 wagons.

The total rate of unloading wagons with grain over the past day in the ports amounted to 515 wagons, with an average daily rate of 472 wagons with grain. At the indicated rate of unloading, the total waiting time in the queue is three days, a total of 1,553 wagons as of June 19.

"The work of the grain corridor is difficult to predict today – the aggressor country is constantly changing the number of inspections of ships and puts forward various demands. In addition, the work of Pivdenny port has been blocked," the company said in the statement.

According to the information of Odesa Railway, seven vessels were inspected for the period of June 11 to 18: one vessel to Odesa port and six ones to Chornomorsk port. On Monday, one vessel is scheduled for inspection, the another one to Chornomorsk. Some 39 vessels are waiting for inspection: 14 ones in the direction of Odesa port and 25 vessels to Chornomorsk port.

The number of wagons in the direction of Izmail port, which is an alternative for the export of grain cargo, decreased slightly compared to the figures from the beginning of June, by 4.5%. As of June 19, some 1,964 wagons with grain cargoes follow this direction. With the current rate of average daily unloading of 102 wagons with grain, the waiting time in line has decreased to 19.2 days (1,964 wagons, respectively) from 18.8 days at the beginning of June.