20:13 05.06.2023

Number of wagons with grain in direction of Big Odesa ports increased by 10.4% over last week

The number of wagons with grain moving in the direction of the ports of Big Odesa over the past week as of June 5 increased by 10.4%, to 2,663 from 2,413, and the waiting time in line, up to 6.1 days from 4.5 weeks earlier, Deputy Director of Ukrzaliznytsia commercial work department Valeriy Tkachov said.

"As of June 5, some 2,663 wagons with grain cargo are moving towards the ports of Big Odesa. The unloading rate for the past day is 437 wagons with grain. At the same time, the average daily unloading rate in June is 510 wagons. The waiting hour in line is 6.1 days," Tkachov said in the Telegram channel on Monday.

The waiting time in the queue at the port of Izmail, which is an alternative for the export of grain cargo, for the specified reporting period decreased to 18.8 days from 31.8 days a week earlier, with an unloading volume of 100 wagons of grain per day. Some 1,874 wagons with grain cargo move towards the port. Over the past week, the queue has decreased by 13.4%.

