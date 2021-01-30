There are now 18,302 COVID-19 patients in Ukrainian hospitals – Stepanov

As of January 29, some 18,302 people diagnosed with coronavirus (COVID-19) and suspected of COVID-19 are in Ukrainian hospitals, Ukrainian Minister of Health Maksym Stepanov said on the air of Savik Shuster's Freedom of Speech program on the Ukraine television channel.

"If you look at the hospitalizations, the number of people who are in hospitals with both confirmed COVID-19 and with suspicion of it, then as of December 1, we had about 29,000 patients in hospitals. Today it is 18,302 people, as of this morning," Stepanov said.

According to him, the number of beds for patients with COVID-19 is more than 66,000. The number of beds with supplied oxygen is 55,500.