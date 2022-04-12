Some 490 Ukrainians already sent abroad for treatment

Some 490 Ukrainians have already been sent abroad for treatment, Health Minister Viktor Liashko has said.

"We are evacuating our patients to EU countries, the USA, and Canada so that they receive medical care there. As of today, 490 Ukrainians have been sent abroad for treatment - this one does not take into account those who left independently or with the help of volunteer and charitable organizations," he said on the telethon on Monday.

Liashko noted that patients of Ukrainian hospitals in the territories where hostilities are taking place are being evacuated.

"We are trying to evacuate to safer regions people living in the regions where the fighting is taking place so that there are free places and free doctors in hospitals to provide assistance to those who require emergency medical care," the minister said.