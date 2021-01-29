Facts

President's Office explains Yermak's words about opening of criminal case on fact of publication of recordings of senior officials' talks

In the interview, Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak spoke about the initiation of criminal proceedings in mid-2020 on the publication of recordings of conversations of high-ranking officials, not about the opening of a new criminal proceeding in January 2021, the press service of the President's Office said.

"Some media outlets have mistakenly interpreted the words of head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak, said in an interview with the NV project, published on January 28. In the interview, Yermak spoke about the initiation of criminal proceedings in mid-2020 on the publication of recordings of conversations of high-ranking officials, not about the opening of a new criminal proceeding in January 2021," the website of the head of state said on Thursday evening.

