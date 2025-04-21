Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:30 21.04.2025

Suspilne and Polish Radio sign cooperation agreement for five years

1 min read
Suspilne and Polish Radio sign cooperation agreement for five years

Suspilne Movlennia and Polish Radio have signed a five-year cooperation agreement and will regularly exchange content that is important for listeners in Ukraine and Poland, Suspilne reported on Monday.

"Our public radio stations are a guarantor of reliable information and journalistic professionalism. The agreement between Polish Radio and the Ukrainian public broadcaster is a convincing testimony of mutual desire to cooperate and get to know each other," said Natalia Bryzko-Zapór, director of Polish Radio Abroad.

According to Suspilne, Polish partners will provide Ukrainian Radio with podcasts in Ukrainian, produced by the program Polish Radio for Ukraine. They will be posted on the Ukrainian Radio website. These are, in particular, the programs: I am in Poland, Energy Transformation and Polish-Ukrainian Phrasebook. At the same time, Ukrainian Radio programs (previously agreed - Subtext, Your Right and Musical Stories) will be broadcast on Polish Radio for Ukraine in Poland.

Tags: #suspilne_movlennia #polish_radio #agreement

MORE ABOUT

10:14 21.04.2025
Trump hopes Ukraine, Russia to conclude agreement this week

Trump hopes Ukraine, Russia to conclude agreement this week

15:42 16.04.2025
Svyrydenko reports significant progress in work on agreement with USA

Svyrydenko reports significant progress in work on agreement with USA

15:45 15.04.2025
Chernotytsky elected to board chairman of Suspilne for 4 more years

Chernotytsky elected to board chairman of Suspilne for 4 more years

13:54 10.04.2025
EU-Ukraine Road Transport Agreement automatically extended through end of 2025

EU-Ukraine Road Transport Agreement automatically extended through end of 2025

18:42 09.04.2025
Ukraine fulfills 81% of its obligations under Association Agreement with EU – Shmyhal

Ukraine fulfills 81% of its obligations under Association Agreement with EU – Shmyhal

19:57 08.04.2025
Ukraine not yet chosen law firm to work on minerals deal with USA, but should decide this week – Svyrydenko

Ukraine not yet chosen law firm to work on minerals deal with USA, but should decide this week – Svyrydenko

20:27 01.04.2025
Sirko on adjusting subsoil agreement: I don't know if it's diplomatically possible

Sirko on adjusting subsoil agreement: I don't know if it's diplomatically possible

19:46 28.03.2025
Zelenskyy to contact society in case of risks in minerals deal

Zelenskyy to contact society in case of risks in minerals deal

20:32 03.03.2025
London says several ceasefire options in Ukraine on the table – media

London says several ceasefire options in Ukraine on the table – media

14:31 27.02.2025
Agreement with USA is agreement to preserve Ukrainian state – Poroshenko

Agreement with USA is agreement to preserve Ukrainian state – Poroshenko

HOT NEWS

Reps of Ukraine, USA, UK and France will hold talks in London on Wed – Zelenskyy

Enemy continues to conduct active assault operations in Pokrovsk direction – AFU General Staff

Defense Forces, with their actions, once again thwart enemy's offensive in Sumy direction – Syrsky

On Easter, 32% fewer clashes on front than on Saturday

Defense forces shoot down 42 enemy drones out of 96 at night, another 47 lost in location

LATEST

IT coalition transfers equipment worth almost EUR 2 mln to Ukraine - Ukrainian Defense Ministry

US meeting with Ukraine and European allies in London to be continuation of meeting in Paris – media

Some 70% of EBA members plan to obtain AEO status or certain simplifications

ARMA announces second competition for management of Gulliver shopping mall in Kyiv

Trump: We had very good meetings on Ukraine and Iran

Reps of Ukraine, USA, UK and France will hold talks in London on Wed – Zelenskyy

Suspilne and Polish Radio sign cooperation agreement for five years

BGV Development opens new shopping center in Zhytomyr

Enemy continues to conduct active assault operations in Pokrovsk direction – AFU General Staff

Defense Forces, with their actions, once again thwart enemy's offensive in Sumy direction – Syrsky

AD
AD