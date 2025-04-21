ARMA announces second competition for management of Gulliver shopping mall in Kyiv

The Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA) has announced a second competition for the management of the Gulliver multifunctional complex in Kyiv after the rejection of the applications of the participants in the first competition due to violation of the tender conditions.

"Today, the national agency announced the second competition for the selection of the manager of the Gulliver shopping mall. This is about the management of a large-scale facility with an area of over 151,000 sq m, the market value of which is UAH 7.6 billion according to the assessment conducted by an independent appraiser selected on a competitive basis. The minimum amount of expected income is over UAH 17 million," ARMA Head Olena Duma reported on Telegram.

According to her, the facility manager must pay more than 70% of the profit to the state budget.

As reported, in January, ARMA rejected the winning bid of BC Millennium LLC for the management of Gulliver, and then the bids of the second and third place applicants. According to the agency, a number of inconsistencies were found in the tender offer of the participants.

Gulliver was transferred to ARMA management by the decision of the Shevchenkivsky District Court of Kyiv dated June 3, 2024 and the Kyiv Court of Appeal dated June 25, 2024.