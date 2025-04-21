Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:40 21.04.2025

Reps of Ukraine, USA, UK and France will hold talks in London on Wed – Zelenskyy

On Wednesday, representatives of Ukraine, the United States, Great Britain and France will hold talks in London, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said after a conversation with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

“Already this Wednesday, our representatives will be working in London. Ukraine, the United Kingdom, France, and the United States — we are ready to move forward as constructively as possible, just as we have done before, to achieve an unconditional ceasefire, followed by the establishment of a real and lasting peace,” Zelenskyy said on X Monday.

The President thanked all partners who are helping and also stressed that “unconditional ceasefire must be the first step toward peace, and this Easter made it clear that it is Russia’s actions that are prolonging the war.”

In addition, the leaders of Ukraine and Great Britain discussed joint work in European security formats.

