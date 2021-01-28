Yermak: Attempts by many forces to spoil relations between Ukraine and U.S. unsuccessful

Attempts by many forces, both inside the country and outside, to spoil relations between Ukraine and the United States were unsuccessful; we have had and still have bipartisan support, said head of the President's Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak.

"Our position here is principled, and the whole world has seen what it is, during these two years already. We are categorically opposed to interference in the affairs of any state, including opponents of interference in the internal affairs of Ukraine," Yermak said in an interview with the NV project, the press service of the President's Office reports.

He added that the state authorities will do everything in their power to ensure that those who organized or participated in such interference are held accountable.

At the same time, Yermak specified that the Office of the President, within the limits of its powers, can coordinate state policy and interaction between various branches of government. "The SBI has opened a criminal case. An investigation is underway, and we are awaiting its results, the investigation must provide answers to many questions," Yermak said.

In addition, according to him, he would like cooperation with the new U.S. administration to reach a completely new qualitative level.