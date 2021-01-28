Russia-led forces in Donbas violate ceasefire ten times in 24 hours, no casualties - JFO HQ

Over the past day, Russia-led forces in Donbas have opened fire ten times on Ukrainian positions, Ukrainian military personnel have not been injured, the press center of the Joint Forces operation said.

"Over the past day, January 27, in the area of ​​the Joint Forces operation, ten ceasefire violations were recorded. There are no combat casualties among our defenders," the morning report on the headquarters Facebook page said on Thursday.

In the area of ​​ ​​responsibility of the Skhid (East) task force, near Pavlopil, Russia-led forces opened fire from 120-caliber mortars, grenade launchers of various systems, a large-caliber machine gun and small arms. Near the settlement of Bohdanivka, the enemy used anti-tank grenade launchers, heavy machine guns and small arms against Ukrainian soldiers. Several shots from a sniper weapon were also recorded. The enemy opened fire from small arms in the suburbs of Maryinka and Avdiyivka and from a grenade launcher at Vodiane (Azov region).

In the area of ​​responsibility of the Pivnich (North) task force not far from the village of Zaitseve, the mercenaries fired from an automatic heavy grenade launcher, and at Luhanske - from an anti-tank grenade launcher.

"Since the beginning of this day, January 28, no ceasefire violations have been recorded along the entire line of disengagement," the headquarters said.