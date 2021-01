Ukraine records 5,529 new COVID-19 cases per day, 11,946 people recovered – Stepanov

As of Thursday morning, some 5,529 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) disease were recorded in Ukraine, some 11,946 people recovered, some 133 patients died, Health Minister of Ukraine Maksym Stepanov said.

"Some 5,529 new COVID-19 cases of disease were recorded in Ukraine as of January 28, 2021. In particular, 248 children and 236 medical workers fell ill. Some 1,941 people were hospitalized, some 149 people died and some 11,946 people recovered over the past day," Stepanov wrote on his Facebook page on Thursday morning.

A day earlier, on January 27, some 3,776 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded; on January 26, some 2,779 new cases of the disease were reported; on January 25, the minister reported 2,516 new cases of coronavirus infection; on January 24, some 3,915 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded; on January 23, some 4,928 new COVID-19 cases were recorded, some 5,348 new cases were reported on January 22, some 5,583 cases of COVID-19 infection were recorded on January 21, some 4,383 cases of infection were recorded on January 20.

The number of infected people since the beginning of the pandemic on Thursday morning was 1.206 people, some 22,351 people died from COVID-19, and 992,031 people recovered. Over the past day, the largest number of confirmed cases was registered in Lviv region (454), Kyiv (396), Kharkiv (313), Mykolaiv (308) and Dnipropetrovsk (296) regions.