Facts

13:49 26.01.2021

Danilov on Russian NSDC statement on Ukrainian language status: we do not need Russian advice on this issue

Danilov on Russian NSDC statement on Ukrainian language status: we do not need Russian advice on this issue

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov said that the Ukrainian language is the only state language whose status is enshrined in the Constitution of Ukraine.

"The Ukrainian language is the only state language, the status of which is enshrined in the Constitution of Ukraine, and we do not need advice from Russia or any other country in the world on this issue," Danilov wrote on Facebook.

"After the occupation of the Ukrainian Crimea and the outbreak of war in part of the territory of Luhansk and Donetsk regions under the supervision and with the direct participation of Russian troops, Russia is an aggressor country for us. A new history of relations is possible only after complete liberation of Ukrainian territories, the extradition of war criminals, state traitors, punishment of those guilty of planning and carrying out military aggression against our country - only after the last Russian soldier leaves the territory of Ukraine. We did not invite you here," Danilov said.

Earlier, the secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolai Patrushev said that the adoption by the Verkhovna Rada of the law on the state language is "rusophobia" and "linguistic discrimination", which "divides the single people of Russia and Ukraine."

Tags: #nsdc #danilov #language
