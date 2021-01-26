Facts

13:29 26.01.2021

Hungarian Foreign Minister Szijjártó to visit Ukraine on Wednesday

 Minister of Foreign Economy and Foreign Affairs of Hungary Péter Szijjártó will pay a working visit to Ukraine on Wednesday at the invitation of Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine said.

"The heads of the foreign ministries of Ukraine and Hungary will hold talks on topical issues of Ukrainian-Hungarian relations, discuss further steps to build confidence in relations and implement the potential of cooperation between the two countries," the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

On January 27 at 11:10, Kuleba and Szijjártó will hold a joint press conference.

