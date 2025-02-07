Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:35 07.02.2025

Ukraine really looking forward to Kellogg's visit in February – Yermak

The Ukrainian side is "very much looking forward" to the visit of the U.S. President's special representative for Ukraine and Russia, Keith Kellogg, in February to provide comprehensive information about Russian aggression, said Andriy Yermak, head of the President’s Office of Ukraine, in an interview with Associated Press journalist Susie Blann.

According to the presidential press service, Yermak noted that the active contacts of the Ukrainian side with representatives of the team of U.S. President Donald Trump are the key to successful preparations for negotiations to establish a just and sustainable peace.

"It is very important for President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and our team that the new U.S. administration receives full real information about the situation on the battlefield as soon as possible. About how the mobilization is going on, about the situation with the delivery of weapons and equipment," Yermak said. 

He added that such direct communication, in particular, is important for developing a common position with partners, since it is impossible to form any plans to achieve peace without Ukraine.

In addition, Yermak recalled that he had already had a telephone conversation with the U.S. President's National Security Adviser, Michael Waltz, and contacts with other members of the Trump administration are also expected.

The head of the President’s Office noted that all this is preparation for the upcoming meeting of the presidents of Ukraine and the United States.

"This meeting, I am absolutely sure, is extremely important. I consider it necessary that it take place as soon as possible. And we are working on it," Yermak stressed.

According to him, Ukraine must approach negotiations to establish a just and lasting peace in a strong position, besides, security guarantees are needed - this is now one of the topics of all conversations with partners.

"In any case, Ukraine should receive strong guarantees. It's about how to prevent any potential aggression from Russia. This is not a country that respects international law and human rights. And any solutions will not work if they are not provided and confirmed by reliable security guarantees," said the head of the President’s Office.

He noted that Ukraine wants to be strong partner in many areas in the future, in particular, in the economy. In the Victory Plan of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in particular, there is a provision about investments in mining, as Ukraine seeks to attract investments from the United States and other countries.

