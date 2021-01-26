Polish Foreign Minister says Borrell should visit Kyiv before his visit to Moscow

Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau said that EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell before his visit to Moscow, should visit Kyiv.

"I also noted that it would probably be good to visit Kyiv first, given the situation with our eastern partners, half of which have suffered a loss of territorial integrity due to Russian policy," Rau said in a video statement released by Polish Radio on Monday.

In addition, according to him, it would also be worth first to discuss the situation with new U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in order to "make the position of Josep Borrell stronger."

As reported, Borrell said on Monday that in the first week of February he would arrive in Russia for talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.