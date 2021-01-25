Zelensky announces start of COVID-19 vaccination in Ukraine on Feb

Vaccination against coronavirus (COVID-19) infection in Ukraine will start on February 2021, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

"Vaccinations will start on February. We expect that 1 million doses of the vaccine will be delivered in Ukraine soon. The first million. From a leading international company. We will be able to announce the details in the near future," Zelensky said in a video statement posted on the Telegram channel on Monday.

The president said that as a result of the tough lockdown, the number of recovered people exceeded the number of cases. In addition, some 14 additional hospital beds were created during this period. The total number of beds has reached 70,000. Some 70% of them are vacant, and more than 80% are provided with oxygen.

"As a result, I can say that the situation is stable, controlled and not as threatening as in the spring. We were able to reduce the number of cases by several times compared to the period of daily high records," the president said.