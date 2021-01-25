Facts

20:14 25.01.2021

Zelensky announces start of COVID-19 vaccination in Ukraine on Feb

1 min read
Zelensky announces start of COVID-19 vaccination in Ukraine on Feb

Vaccination against coronavirus (COVID-19) infection in Ukraine will start on February 2021, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

"Vaccinations will start on February. We expect that 1 million doses of the vaccine will be delivered in Ukraine soon. The first million. From a leading international company. We will be able to announce the details in the near future," Zelensky said in a video statement posted on the Telegram channel on Monday.

The president said that as a result of the tough lockdown, the number of recovered people exceeded the number of cases. In addition, some 14 additional hospital beds were created during this period. The total number of beds has reached 70,000. Some 70% of them are vacant, and more than 80% are provided with oxygen.

"As a result, I can say that the situation is stable, controlled and not as threatening as in the spring. We were able to reduce the number of cases by several times compared to the period of daily high records," the president said.

Tags: #ukraine #vaccination
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:02 25.01.2021
Negotiations on purchase of vaccines against COVID-19 reach final stage, vaccination may start in Feb - Stepanov

Negotiations on purchase of vaccines against COVID-19 reach final stage, vaccination may start in Feb - Stepanov

13:57 25.01.2021
Ukraine, Vietnam to resume work on FTA agreement – trade rep

Ukraine, Vietnam to resume work on FTA agreement – trade rep

09:10 25.01.2021
Ukraine registers 2,516 new COVID-19 cases, 5,783 recoveries in past 24 hours - Health Ministry

Ukraine registers 2,516 new COVID-19 cases, 5,783 recoveries in past 24 hours - Health Ministry

16:48 23.01.2021
Epidemiologists record stabilization of COVID-19 incidence in Ukraine – PM

Epidemiologists record stabilization of COVID-19 incidence in Ukraine – PM

13:41 23.01.2021
Shmyhal, Canada's Dpty Prime Minister discuss expansion of FTA, visa liberalization

Shmyhal, Canada's Dpty Prime Minister discuss expansion of FTA, visa liberalization

11:42 23.01.2021
More than 11.25 mln Ukrainians travel abroad, 3.4 mln foreigners visit Ukraine in 2020 – Border Guard Service

More than 11.25 mln Ukrainians travel abroad, 3.4 mln foreigners visit Ukraine in 2020 – Border Guard Service

11:23 23.01.2021
Ukraine records 4,928 new COVID-19 cases per day, 13,138 people recovered – Stepanov

Ukraine records 4,928 new COVID-19 cases per day, 13,138 people recovered – Stepanov

10:57 22.01.2021
Ukraine joins joint pledge of some WTO members on export prohibitions and restrictions

Ukraine joins joint pledge of some WTO members on export prohibitions and restrictions

10:12 22.01.2021
Daily COVID-19 count tops 5,000 in Ukraine again, 225 medical workers contract virus

Daily COVID-19 count tops 5,000 in Ukraine again, 225 medical workers contract virus

09:30 22.01.2021
Ukrainian-Saudi working group for development of trade, investment in agriculture of Ukraine begins work

Ukrainian-Saudi working group for development of trade, investment in agriculture of Ukraine begins work

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

If decision made to return adaptive quarantine, changes to take effect in seven days – PM

EU to fully support judicial reforms in Ukraine – ambassador

G7 Ambassadors present roadmap for judicial, anti-corruption reforms in Ukraine

Ukrainian Armed Forces soldier wounded in Zolote area during enemy shelling of Ukrainian positions

Investigative bodies to say in near future that Naumov was to be removed since he was obstacle to Neskornomny's position in SBU's leadership – source

LATEST

If decision made to return adaptive quarantine, changes to take effect in seven days – PM

Rada's leadership continues to suppress cases of button-pushing - Razumkov

Azerbaijan's daily growth of COVID-19 cases down by 80%

Ukraine and Israel plan to establish direct contacts between migration and border services – The Embassy

Office of Simple Solutions urges not to support bill that could prevent NABU from investigating top corruption

EU to fully support judicial reforms in Ukraine – ambassador

G7 Ambassadors present roadmap for judicial, anti-corruption reforms in Ukraine

SkyUp starts recruiting new aircrews

Most schools in Ukraine start full-time educational process

Construction of memorial synagogue in Babyn Yar is Russia's attempt to provoke internal conflict in Ukraine – Zisels

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD