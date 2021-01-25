Ukraine may receive another COVID-19 vaccine in February in addition to Pfizer, Sinovac vaccines

Ukraine may receive another coronavirus vaccine in February, another contract is to be signed soon, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said.

"I do not rule out that we will have a vaccine from another manufacturer. I hope that this week we will conclude an agreement and then we will be able to tell about it," Stepanov said on the air of the Ukraine 24 TV channel on Sunday evening.

According to Stepanov, Ukraine is counting on 700,000 doses of Sinovac and another 210,000 doses of Pfizer as part of the COVAX initiative.