09:31 25.01.2021

Ukraine shifts from lockdown to 'orange' regime of quarantine restrictions

3 min read
Enhanced quarantine restrictions end in Ukraine on January 25, and the whole country shifts to the "orange" zone, which was in effect before the lockdown.

Consistent with the government resolution, enhanced restrictive anti-epidemic measures were in effect in the Ukrainian territory in the period between 12 a.m. on January 8 and 12 a.m. on January 25. In particular, there was a ban on the activity of cafes, restaurants and bars (except the takeaway and delivery service), nonfood stores, movie theaters, fitness clubs, gyms, theaters, and shopping malls, while all educational establishments except kindergartens were on vacation.

In the period between 12 a.m. on January 25 and February 28, 2021, "orange" zone restrictions, which were in effect before the lockdown, will apply to the entire territory of Ukraine.

For instance, it is prohibited to hold mass (cultural, including concerts, as well as sport, social and advertising) events with the participation of more than 20 persons, to operate movie theaters and other cultural establishments in case the occupancy of movie theaters or halls exceeds 50%, as well as to operate museums, exhibitions and galleries unless they can limit the number of visitors to one person per 10 square meters of space.

It is prohibited to operate gyms and fitness centers unless they can limit the number of visitors to one person of 20 square meters of the premises' total space.

It is prohibited to operate discos, entertainment establishments (nightclubs), public catering facilities that offer entertainment, including festivities, banquettes, master classes and public events.

It is proposed to operate public catering facilities between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m. and to carry out payments after 10 p.m. except for takeaway and delivery orders.

It is also prohibited to operate establishments, which provide accommodation (except hotels, health resorts, establishments and institutions rendering social services, and institutions providing rehabilitation of disabled children and adults).

The activity of religious buildings and premises equipped for praying purposes is allowed if they can limit the number of visitors to one person per 5 square meters, and if religious events are held outdoors, social distance between attending persons shall be maintained at 1.5 meters.

As for education, starting on January 25, it is prohibited to attend educational establishments except preschool, general secondary, extracurricular and specialized art schools by groups of more than 20 students; it is prohibited to attend educational establishments in case over 50% of students and staff of the educational establishment self-isolate after contacting a patient with the confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis; and it is also prohibited to hold mass events (shows, festivities or concerts) with the participation of children from more than one group/class and in the presence of viewers (visitors) in educational establishments.

Tags: #quarantine
