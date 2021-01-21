Zelensky signs law on purchase of GTSOU gas on stock exchange

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed a law that amends the law on public procurement, allowing the Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine (GTSOU) to purchase natural gas on the stock exchange.

The relevant information was published on the website of the Verkhovna Rada on Thursday.

As reported, on November 2, the Verkhovna Rada adopted bill No. 3176, which amends the law on public procurement, allowing GTSOU, as well as other state-owned and utility companies to buy natural gas on the stock exchange, was adopted by the Verkhovna Rada at second reading.

The document was supported by 300 MPs. According to him, the creation of opportunities for the purchase of GTSOU gas on the exchange will contribute to an increase in liquidity and the development of a wholesale market for short-term standardized products when buying gas to balance the system.