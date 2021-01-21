Facts

11:28 21.01.2021

Health Ministry plans to make agreement with another COVID-19 vaccines supplier – Stepanov

2 min read
Health Ministry plans to make agreement with another COVID-19 vaccines supplier – Stepanov

 The Ministry of Health plans to conclude an agreement with another supplier of vaccines against coronavirus (COVID-19) in the near future, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov has said.

"When we started to develop a strategy for vaccination against COVID-19, it was immediately determined that the Health Ministry should not independently carry out any purchases. State-owned enterprise Medical Procurement of Ukraine entered into an agreement with the first manufacturer, Sinovac. Then two companies have expressed readiness for the purchase. We have signed an agreement with one of them (Sinovac), and we will conclude an agreement with another company in the near future," he told Interfax-Ukraine.

At the same time, Stepanov said now he cannot name this company because of the confidentiality agreement.

"The disclosure of any information before the signing of the contract will lead to the breakdown of agreements, these are the conditions of cooperation. Immediately after signing the supply contract, I will be able to provide all the details," he said.

According to Stepanov, this purchase will be carried out not through the Health Ministry, but through another operator.

As reported, the Cabinet of Ministers has designated the Crown Agents British purchasing agency as the operator for the purchase of COVID-19 vaccines for Ukraine.

Tags: #suppliers #vaccines
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:58 21.01.2021
Stepanov urges politicians not to speculate on price of COVID-19 vaccines

Stepanov urges politicians not to speculate on price of COVID-19 vaccines

15:51 16.01.2021
Cabinet replaces operator for buying COVID-19 vaccines with Crown Agents

Cabinet replaces operator for buying COVID-19 vaccines with Crown Agents

09:02 16.01.2021
Zelensky asks Merkel to help Ukraine get COVID-19 vaccine

Zelensky asks Merkel to help Ukraine get COVID-19 vaccine

10:39 15.01.2021
Crown Agents to purchase COVID-19 vaccine for Ukraine

Crown Agents to purchase COVID-19 vaccine for Ukraine

18:52 23.12.2020
Health Ministry to sign contracts with manufacturers of vaccines against COVID-19 in coming weeks

Health Ministry to sign contracts with manufacturers of vaccines against COVID-19 in coming weeks

10:52 16.12.2020
Health Ministry intends to start vaccination against COVID-19 in February 2021

Health Ministry intends to start vaccination against COVID-19 in February 2021

16:16 19.03.2019
Energy market regulator completes first inspections of regional gas suppliers, companies preparing objections

Energy market regulator completes first inspections of regional gas suppliers, companies preparing objections

11:29 21.09.2017
Economy ministry imposes sanctions against EuroChem enterprise, some other Russian mineral fertilizer suppliers

Economy ministry imposes sanctions against EuroChem enterprise, some other Russian mineral fertilizer suppliers

15:53 31.08.2016
Ukrainian Health Ministry preparing vaccines procurement contract for 2016 state budget funds

Ukrainian Health Ministry preparing vaccines procurement contract for 2016 state budget funds

18:08 10.06.2016
Half of vaccines procured by UNICEF Fund must undergo registration in Ukraine

Half of vaccines procured by UNICEF Fund must undergo registration in Ukraine

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

ECHR declares violations of human rights by Ukraine during Revolution of Dignity

Cabinet dismisses dpty head of Ministry of Strategy of Industry Nemilostivy – PM

Ukraine records 5,583 new COVID-19 cases per day, 13,981 people recovered – Stepanov

Russia's decision to transfer Ukrainians held in ORDLO to Medvedchuk is blow to Normandy format, TCG – Ukraine MFA

Nine people to be transferred from ORDLO to territory controlled by Ukraine's govt – Denisova

LATEST

State Target Scientific, Technical Research Program in Antarctica extended for 3 years - Education Ministry

ECHR declares violations of human rights by Ukraine during Revolution of Dignity

Zelensky signs law on purchase of GTSOU gas on stock exchange

We plan to bring strategic partnership with United States to new level of trust in 2021 – Kuleba

Health Ministry has no conflict with Ukraine's Medical Procurement – Stepanov

Cabinet dismisses dpty head of Ministry of Strategy of Industry Nemilostivy – PM

Cabinet to dismiss Dpty Minister of Strategic Industry at extraordinary meeting on Thursday – PM

Russian-occupation forces in Donbas twice violate ceasefire over past day, one Ukrainian serviceman wounded – JFO HQ

Ukraine records 5,583 new COVID-19 cases per day, 13,981 people recovered – Stepanov

Russia, Medvedchuk trying to use prisoners in their political interests, Kyiv to assess this – Ukrainian delegation to TCG

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD