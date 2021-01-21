Health Ministry plans to make agreement with another COVID-19 vaccines supplier – Stepanov

The Ministry of Health plans to conclude an agreement with another supplier of vaccines against coronavirus (COVID-19) in the near future, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov has said.

"When we started to develop a strategy for vaccination against COVID-19, it was immediately determined that the Health Ministry should not independently carry out any purchases. State-owned enterprise Medical Procurement of Ukraine entered into an agreement with the first manufacturer, Sinovac. Then two companies have expressed readiness for the purchase. We have signed an agreement with one of them (Sinovac), and we will conclude an agreement with another company in the near future," he told Interfax-Ukraine.

At the same time, Stepanov said now he cannot name this company because of the confidentiality agreement.

"The disclosure of any information before the signing of the contract will lead to the breakdown of agreements, these are the conditions of cooperation. Immediately after signing the supply contract, I will be able to provide all the details," he said.

According to Stepanov, this purchase will be carried out not through the Health Ministry, but through another operator.

As reported, the Cabinet of Ministers has designated the Crown Agents British purchasing agency as the operator for the purchase of COVID-19 vaccines for Ukraine.