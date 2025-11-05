Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:00 05.11.2025

Sanofi supplies entire planned volume of flu vaccines in current epidemic season

2 min read
Sanofi supplies entire planned volume of flu vaccines in current epidemic season

The pharmaceutical company Sanofi has supplied the entire planned volume of influenza vaccines in the current epidemic season.

As the pharmaceutical company told Interfax-Ukraine, in the current epidemic season Sanofi supplied 100,000 doses of the vaccine to Ukraine, while in the previous epidemic season it supplied 250,000 doses to Ukraine.

Currently, no additional supplies of the vaccine are planned.

"The reduction in flu vaccine supplies produced by Sanofi this season is due to temporary production process difficulties, including the company's global transition to producing a trivalent vaccine in accordance with updated WHO recommendations. Currently, the company is adapting technological and logistical processes, which has temporarily affected the volume of vaccine supplies to countries in the Northern Hemisphere, particularly Ukraine. Additional supplies of the vaccine are not expected this year," the company reported.

In addition, the company reported that for the 2025/2026 epidemic season, the only influenza vaccine from Sanofi registered in Ukraine by the Ministry of Health remains the quadrivalent flu vaccine, and 100,000 doses of it have been delivered.

Currently, the media and social networks are reporting a significant shortage of influenza vaccines in the current epidemic season. Private clinics report the inability to purchase the vaccine.

Interfax-Ukraine is awaiting a comment on the situation with vaccines in the current epidemic season from the Ministry of Health, the SEC and the State Service of Ukraine on Medicines and Drugs Control.

Tags: #vaccines #sanofi

MORE ABOUT

14:14 18.07.2025
Sanofi, Into-Sana medical center network announce strategic partnership

Sanofi, Into-Sana medical center network announce strategic partnership

18:37 06.06.2025
Proposed requirement for disclosure of marketing agreements causes surprise among intl pharma community – Sanofi

Proposed requirement for disclosure of marketing agreements causes surprise among intl pharma community – Sanofi

13:42 28.08.2024
Ukrainian Health Ministry receives 60,000 combined vaccines against five diseases from UNICEF

Ukrainian Health Ministry receives 60,000 combined vaccines against five diseases from UNICEF

10:23 26.07.2024
Health Ministry within project with World Bank ensures storage of vaccines amid power shortages - Kuzin

Health Ministry within project with World Bank ensures storage of vaccines amid power shortages - Kuzin

13:22 19.04.2024
Ministry of Health in 2023 reduces number of drugs purchased through MAA mechanism - Sanofi

Ministry of Health in 2023 reduces number of drugs purchased through MAA mechanism - Sanofi

17:31 12.06.2023
Sanofi pharma's humanitarian aid to Ukraine is almost UAH 1.5 bln since beginning of war

Sanofi pharma's humanitarian aid to Ukraine is almost UAH 1.5 bln since beginning of war

15:08 04.11.2022
Pharma company Sanofi donates 163,000 doses of influenza vaccine to Ukraine for healthcare workers

Pharma company Sanofi donates 163,000 doses of influenza vaccine to Ukraine for healthcare workers

09:32 30.09.2022
Sanofi plans to supply 50,000 doses of flu vaccine to private market in Ukraine this epidemic season

Sanofi plans to supply 50,000 doses of flu vaccine to private market in Ukraine this epidemic season

16:54 16.06.2022
Sanofi, the pharmaceutical company, has donated 30 million doses of medicines for the daily treatment of Ukrainians since the beginning of the war

Sanofi, the pharmaceutical company, has donated 30 million doses of medicines for the daily treatment of Ukrainians since the beginning of the war

17:23 20.04.2022
Health Ministry refuses purchase of COVID vaccines due to war - Liashko

Health Ministry refuses purchase of COVID vaccines due to war - Liashko

HOT NEWS

Over two dozen Russians eliminated in Pokrovsk in 24 hours, no encirclement of AFU units - General Staff

Ukraine neutralizes 61 of 80 enemy drones overnight, hits reported at 7 locations

Russia loses 900 soldiers, 70 units of special equipment in day

Kachka: European Commission report states Ukraine’s wartime restrictions do not exceed necessity

Ukraine writes manual on reforms in wartime – Mathernová

LATEST

Ukraine plans diplomatic events in November – Zelenskyy

Latvia to transfer another 21 Patria 6x6 armored personnel carriers to Ukraine

Yermak: When Russian MFa’s spokeswoman laughs at tragedy in Rome, it's not the tower that collapses, but remains of Russia's reputation

Ukraine receives status of Enhanced Partnership with JEF - corresponding memo signed by defense ministers

Shmyhal visits Latvia, signs memo on strengthening cooperation in defense industry

Sybiha discusses strengthening Ukraine's long-range capabilities with US Ambassador to NATO in Kyiv

Front to receive additional radar countermeasures through DOT-Chain Defense

Zelenskyy receives credentials from ambassadors of Great Britain, New Zealand, Chile and Somalia

Olena Zelenska Foundation provides humanitarian aid to over 600 foster families with many children

Over 80% of Russian cyberattacks in H1 2025 are on Ukraine's civilian infrastructure – Special Communications Service

AD
AD