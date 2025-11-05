Sanofi supplies entire planned volume of flu vaccines in current epidemic season

The pharmaceutical company Sanofi has supplied the entire planned volume of influenza vaccines in the current epidemic season.

As the pharmaceutical company told Interfax-Ukraine, in the current epidemic season Sanofi supplied 100,000 doses of the vaccine to Ukraine, while in the previous epidemic season it supplied 250,000 doses to Ukraine.

Currently, no additional supplies of the vaccine are planned.

"The reduction in flu vaccine supplies produced by Sanofi this season is due to temporary production process difficulties, including the company's global transition to producing a trivalent vaccine in accordance with updated WHO recommendations. Currently, the company is adapting technological and logistical processes, which has temporarily affected the volume of vaccine supplies to countries in the Northern Hemisphere, particularly Ukraine. Additional supplies of the vaccine are not expected this year," the company reported.

In addition, the company reported that for the 2025/2026 epidemic season, the only influenza vaccine from Sanofi registered in Ukraine by the Ministry of Health remains the quadrivalent flu vaccine, and 100,000 doses of it have been delivered.

Currently, the media and social networks are reporting a significant shortage of influenza vaccines in the current epidemic season. Private clinics report the inability to purchase the vaccine.

Interfax-Ukraine is awaiting a comment on the situation with vaccines in the current epidemic season from the Ministry of Health, the SEC and the State Service of Ukraine on Medicines and Drugs Control.