Metinvest open to suppliers, except for corruption schemes as those will be disqualified forever

The Metinvest mining and metallurgical group is as open as possible to supplier companies, however, if they are found to be corrupt, they will be disqualified forever.

As Metinvest's purchasing director Andriy Mischenko said at the Forbes Entrepreneurs' Forum, in 2023 the group's operational purchases amounted to almost $400 million (UAH 16 billion), excluding raw materials.

“Last year we collaborated with almost 2,000 partners. Almost all lots are published on our website. We are as open as possible. If you are a new supplier, you will need to go through a short qualification procedure; all the details are on the website,” Mischenko said.

According to him, Metinvest has both spot contracts and long-term ones. Before the war, there were also five-year contracts with formula pricing. As for supporting suppliers, the group cooperates with FUIB Bank, which provides factoring services - deferred payment financing.

At the same time, he emphasized that the group is currently the most tolerant of suppliers of all time, because it understands the challenges associated with the war.

“We are ready to turn a blind eye to non-compliance with contract terms or quality. We will give this supplier a chance to continue working with us. If this happens systematically, we will not cooperate with such a supplier for at least 12 months. However, there is a red line that we will never cross – corruption. If we diagnose this, we will disqualify him forever, and we will never cooperate even with related companies,” the top manager emphasized.