09:37 21.01.2021

Russian-occupation forces in Donbas twice violate ceasefire over past day, one Ukrainian serviceman wounded – JFO HQ

Over the past day, Russian-occupation forces in Donbas violated the ceasefire two times, one Ukrainian soldier was wounded, the press center of the Joint Force Operation (JFO) headquarters said.

"Over the past day, on January 20, in the area of the Joint Force Operation, two ceasefire violations were recorded. Thus, not far from the settlement of Starohnativka, the armed formations of the Russian Federation opened fire towards our positions from a large-caliber machine gun and sniper weapons. A member of the Joint Forces was wounded as a result of enemy shots. The soldier was promptly taken to a medical institution, where he received the necessary medical assistance," the JFO headquarters said on Facebook on Thursday morning.

The OSCE representatives were notified of the facts of ceasefire violation through the Ukrainian side in the JCCC.

"Since the beginning of this day, on January 21, no violations of the ceasefire regime have been recorded along the entire contact line," the Joint Force Operations headquarters said.

