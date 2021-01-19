Canada allows Boeing 737 MAX to resume flights

Boeing 737 MAX aircraft will be able to return to commercial flights in Canada this week, the press service of Transport Canada has said.

"Transport Canada issued an Airworthiness Directive for the Boeing 737 MAX, which outlines the required modifications to be made to the aircraft prior to a return to service in Canadian airspace. It addresses Transport Canada's outstanding safety concerns and concludes the department's review of the aircraft," the department said in a press release.

As a final step in the process, Transport Canada is lifting the existing Notice to Airmen (NOTAM), which prohibits the commercial operation of the aircraft in Canadian airspace on January 20, 2021.

"This will allow for the return to service of the aircraft in Canada," the ministry said.

It also said in general they spent more than 15,000 hours studying the problems of the Boeing 737 MAX and finding solutions.