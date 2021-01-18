OSCE Chairwoman-in-Office Linde to visit Ukraine on Jan 19-20

OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde will be in Ukraine on a working visit on January 19-20, in particular, together with the Ukrainian Foreign Minister, she will visit the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) zone in Donbas, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reports.

"It is Ukraine that will become the first country that Ann Linde will visit as chairing the OSCE, which emphasizes the priority of our state on the OSCE agenda in 2021. As part of the visit, Linde will hold talks in Kyiv with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine said on Monday.

As noted, the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine will discuss a number of topics, including the security situation in the temporarily occupied territories of Donbas and Crimea, efforts to peacefully resolve the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, and support for the OSCE.

"The ministers will pay special attention to topical issues of bilateral Ukrainian-Swedish relations, further increase in trade and investment between the two countries, cooperation between Ukraine and Sweden in international organizations," the Foreign Ministry said.

The incumbent OSCE Chairwoman-in-Office will also visit, together with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, the area of the Joint Forces Operation in Donbas, where she will personally get acquainted with the activities of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission in Ukraine and the consequences of the Russian Federation's armed aggression against Ukraine.

At 12.30 on January 19, Kuleba and Linde will hold a joint press conference.

As reported, Sweden began its annual presidency in the OSCE on January 1, 2021.