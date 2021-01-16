Facts

11:21 16.01.2021

Russian occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas five times over past day, one wounded - JFO HQ

1 min read
Russian occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas five times over past day, one wounded - JFO HQ

Over the past day, Russian occupation forces in Donbas violated the ceasefire regime five times, one Ukrainian Armed Forces soldier was wounded by shrapnel, the press center of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) has said.

"Over the past day, on January 15, in the area of the Joint Forces Operation, five ceasefire violations were recorded. As a result of the shots, one Ukrainian defender received a gunshot wound," the statement reads on the official page of the Joint Forces Operation headquarters on Facebook on Saturday morning.

Tags: #jfo
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:36 14.01.2021
Russian-occupation forces in Donbas open fire six times on Ukrainian positions – JFO HQ

Russian-occupation forces in Donbas open fire six times on Ukrainian positions – JFO HQ

17:19 11.01.2021
Armed Forces' serviceman died in JFO area as result of shelling – Ukrainian delegation at TCG

Armed Forces' serviceman died in JFO area as result of shelling – Ukrainian delegation at TCG

14:28 09.01.2021
Russia-led forced in Donbas violate ceasefire nine times over past 24 hours - JFO HQ

Russia-led forced in Donbas violate ceasefire nine times over past 24 hours - JFO HQ

12:57 07.01.2021
Russian-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire five times over past day, no casualties – JFO HQ

Russian-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire five times over past day, no casualties – JFO HQ

10:31 06.01.2021
No casualties reported among Ukrainian defenders amid four enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

No casualties reported among Ukrainian defenders amid four enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

18:54 05.01.2021
No shelling attacks recorded in Donbas since midnight, four hectares cleared of mines - JFO HQ

No shelling attacks recorded in Donbas since midnight, four hectares cleared of mines - JFO HQ

13:38 05.01.2021
Russia-occupation forces do not violate ceasefire in Donbas since beginning of day - Ministry of Defense

Russia-occupation forces do not violate ceasefire in Donbas since beginning of day - Ministry of Defense

09:48 05.01.2021
Russian-occupation forces in Donbas open fire on Ukrainian positions five times – JFO HQ

Russian-occupation forces in Donbas open fire on Ukrainian positions five times – JFO HQ

12:28 02.01.2021
Russian occupation forces open fire on Ukrainian positions nine times in Donbas, no losses over past day - JFO HQ

Russian occupation forces open fire on Ukrainian positions nine times in Donbas, no losses over past day - JFO HQ

16:33 30.12.2020
Ukrainian serviceman from Vinnytsia killed in Donbas on Dec 29 – Regional Administration

Ukrainian serviceman from Vinnytsia killed in Donbas on Dec 29 – Regional Administration

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky, Merkel discuss coordination of actions to resolve situation in Donbas

Ukraine does not accept language of conditions, ultimatums from Bosnia-Herzegovina regarding return of stolen icon – MFA

Dubinsky asks leadership of Servant of People to hold faction's meeting to consider issue of imposing sanctions against him by U.S.

Ukrainians to receive vaccination passports against COVID-19 in same way as Europeans – Stepanov

Growth in COVID-19 morbidity continuing in Ukraine, 8,199 new cases reported in past 24 hours - health minister

LATEST

Carlsberg replaces PPB as beer sponsor of Ukrainian national football team

Ukraine records 7,729 new COVID-19 cases, 9,792 recoveries in past 24 hours - Health Minister

HAAC orders prosecutor general to consider motion to transfer Tatarov's case back to NABU

Ukrainians start buying online 1.5 times more often during lockdown – OLX

Zelensky asks Merkel to help Ukraine get COVID-19 vaccine

Zelensky, Merkel discuss coordination of actions to resolve situation in Donbas

Ukraine does not accept language of conditions, ultimatums from Bosnia-Herzegovina regarding return of stolen icon – MFA

Dubinsky asks leadership of Servant of People to hold faction's meeting to consider issue of imposing sanctions against him by U.S.

2021 declared the year of Euro-Atlantic transformation in Ukrainian Defense Ministry – Taran

Crown Agents to purchase COVID-19 vaccine for Ukraine

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD