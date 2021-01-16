Russian occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas five times over past day, one wounded - JFO HQ

Over the past day, Russian occupation forces in Donbas violated the ceasefire regime five times, one Ukrainian Armed Forces soldier was wounded by shrapnel, the press center of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) has said.

"Over the past day, on January 15, in the area of the Joint Forces Operation, five ceasefire violations were recorded. As a result of the shots, one Ukrainian defender received a gunshot wound," the statement reads on the official page of the Joint Forces Operation headquarters on Facebook on Saturday morning.