Facts

18:59 13.01.2021

Govt to do all possible to bring to justice those responsible for meddling in U.S. elections – Yermak

1 min read
The Ukrainian authorities will do everything possible to bring to justice those responsible for interfering in the presidential elections in the United States, regardless of their party affiliation, Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak said.

"For clarity, regardless of party affiliation, this administration will do everything in its power to bring those responsible for meddling in the U.S. elections to justice," Yermak wrote on his Twitter.

As reported, on Monday Washington included 11 individuals and organizations in the sanctions list for Ukraine. Seven citizens of Ukraine fell under the sanctions, in particular, MP, member of the Servant of the People faction Oleksandr Dubinsky, and four organizations based, according to the U.S. Department of the Treasury, in Ukraine.

Tags: #yermak
