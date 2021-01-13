Facts

10:08 13.01.2021

Ukraine not to buy Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine if its effectiveness less than 70% – minister

According to the results of clinical trials in Brazil, the effectiveness of the coronavirus vaccine from the Chinese company Sinovac Biotech has exceeded 50%, Ukraine is awaiting a summary report from the company, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said at a press briefing in Kyiv on Wednesday.

"Yesterday it was reported that the overall effectiveness of the vaccine is a little over 50%. But first, we want to get the final conclusions of the studies that are published by the manufacturer. These clinical studies were performed in different countries, and we should see a summary report. A vaccine efficiency of over 50% is enough for confirmation of it by most regulators. But we laid down in the contract that the effectiveness of products at the time of delivery must be at least 70% and be confirmed in a placebo-controlled clinical trial," he said.

"If the company does not meet these standards, it will reimburse the public funds in full, that is, we have a bank guarantee," the minister said.

Stepanov also said that Ukraine will in any case begin mass vaccination at a previously specified date, i.e. in February 2021.

"Over the next few days, we expect to sign contracts with other companies," he said.

Tags: #vaccine #sinovac #stepanov
