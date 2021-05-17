Facts

18:28 17.05.2021

Rada profile committee does not support PM's statement on Stepanov's resignation

1 min read
Rada profile committee does not support PM's statement on Stepanov's resignation

The Parliamentary Committee on Public Health, Medical Assistance and Medical Insurance did not support the draft proposal of Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on the resignation of Minister of Health Maksym Stepanov and left this issue for consideration by the session hall.

This decision was made by the committee following an extraordinary meeting on Monday.

Shmyhal's statement on Stepanov's resignation, in particular, was supported by seven MPs, seven abstained, and one opposed.

As reported with reference to speaker of the parliament Dmytro Razumkov, an extraordinary plenary session of the Verkhovna Rada, which will take place at 16:00 on Tuesday, will be devoted to personnel issues.

"This extraordinary session will deal with three things. These are personnel issues: they wrote statements of their own free will – these are Mr. Krykliy and Mr. Petrashko, there is a presentation by the Prime Minister of Ukraine concerning Mr. Stepanov," he said.

Tags: #committee #stepanov
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

08:46 24.04.2021
Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine delivery expected in early May – Stepanov

Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine delivery expected in early May – Stepanov

19:11 07.04.2021
Ukraine expects first deliveries of Pfizer vaccine in May-June 2021 – Stepanov

Ukraine expects first deliveries of Pfizer vaccine in May-June 2021 – Stepanov

10:15 05.04.2021
Stepanov calls Ukraine's production of vaccines against COVID-19 'national security issue'

Stepanov calls Ukraine's production of vaccines against COVID-19 'national security issue'

20:11 01.04.2021
South African strain of COVID-19 detected in two Ukrainian regions, British seen in all – health minister

South African strain of COVID-19 detected in two Ukrainian regions, British seen in all – health minister

09:24 26.03.2021
Health Ministry welcomes import of vaccines to private market by business - Stepanov

Health Ministry welcomes import of vaccines to private market by business - Stepanov

11:34 08.03.2021
Ukraine records 5,572 new COVID-19 cases per day, 1,734 people recovered – Stepanov

Ukraine records 5,572 new COVID-19 cases per day, 1,734 people recovered – Stepanov

10:13 22.02.2021
Stepanov in India 'personally supervises' shipment of 500,000 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for Ukraine

Stepanov in India 'personally supervises' shipment of 500,000 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for Ukraine

11:03 19.02.2021
Stepanov leaves for India to negotiate additional volumes of Oxford/AstraZeneca, NovaVax vaccines in 2021-2022

Stepanov leaves for India to negotiate additional volumes of Oxford/AstraZeneca, NovaVax vaccines in 2021-2022

14:49 17.02.2021
Ukrainian govt decides from Feb 24 to implement adaptive quarantine with some relaxation, extend it to April 30

Ukrainian govt decides from Feb 24 to implement adaptive quarantine with some relaxation, extend it to April 30

10:22 09.02.2021
COVID-19 incidence in Ukraine continues to decline – Stepanov

COVID-19 incidence in Ukraine continues to decline – Stepanov

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Cabinet to join global initiative of Open Government – Shmyhal

NSDC Secretary announces Zelensky's decree on creation of cyber troops in Ukraine

Ukraine expects EU to review Neighborhood Policy - Dpty PM

Ukraine records 6,796 new cases of COVID-19 infection, 17,202 recoveries over past day – Stepanov

Zelensky: We're Europe's center and heart, Ukraine will definitely join EU

LATEST

Tymoshenko reports creation of 'fake' initiative groups meant to disrupt referendum initiated by her party

KSE advocates reducing term of study for bachelor's degree to 3 years - Mylovanov

Verkhovna Rada to hear Shmyhal on Friday

Vaccination certificates planned to be launched in Diia app in July

Latvian parliament creates support group for Crimean Platform in Ukraine

Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova establish Associated Trio

Zelensky announces provision of fast Internet access throughout Ukraine this year

Cabinet to join global initiative of Open Government – Shmyhal

Borrell calls extraordinary meeting of EU FMs over escalation in Middle East

About 80 Ukrainian citizens want to evacuate from Gaza Strip – source

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD