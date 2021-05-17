Rada profile committee does not support PM's statement on Stepanov's resignation

The Parliamentary Committee on Public Health, Medical Assistance and Medical Insurance did not support the draft proposal of Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on the resignation of Minister of Health Maksym Stepanov and left this issue for consideration by the session hall.

This decision was made by the committee following an extraordinary meeting on Monday.

Shmyhal's statement on Stepanov's resignation, in particular, was supported by seven MPs, seven abstained, and one opposed.

As reported with reference to speaker of the parliament Dmytro Razumkov, an extraordinary plenary session of the Verkhovna Rada, which will take place at 16:00 on Tuesday, will be devoted to personnel issues.

"This extraordinary session will deal with three things. These are personnel issues: they wrote statements of their own free will – these are Mr. Krykliy and Mr. Petrashko, there is a presentation by the Prime Minister of Ukraine concerning Mr. Stepanov," he said.