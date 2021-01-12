Zelensky, Sandu urge EU to develop EU + 3 Associated Partners cooperation format

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and President of the Republic of Moldova Maia Sandu confirmed their readiness to continue cooperation to strengthen the Eastern Partnership initiative, especially in the context of preparations for the 2021 Eastern Partnership Summit.

"We consider it necessary to further develop the EU + 3 Associated Partners cooperation format and call on the European Union to deepen the dialogue on the DCFTA [Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Areas between Ukraine and the EU] and extend it to other aspects of cooperation and gradual sectoral integration, including in the spheres of justice, digital economy, energy, transport and the environment," the presidents said in a joint statement following the talks in Kyiv on Tuesday.