Ukraine records 4,846 new COVID-19 cases per day, 7,961 people recovered - Stepanov

As of Saturday morning, 4,846 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) were recorded in Ukraine, 7,961 people recovered, 80 patients died, Minister of Health of Ukraine Maksym Stepanov reported.

"Some 4,846 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Ukraine as of January 9, 2021. In particular, 168 children and 176 health workers fell ill. Also, over the past day, 2,411 people were hospitalized; 80 people died; 7,961 people recovered," Stepanov wrote on his Facebook page on Saturday morning.

A day earlier, on January 8, some 5,676 cases of COVID-19 were recorded; on January 7, some 8,997 new infected with coronavirus were detected; on January 6, some 6,911 cases of COVID-19 were reported; on January 5, the minister informed about 5,334 new cases; on January 4, some 4,158 cases were reported; on January 3, there were 4,576 new infections in Ukraine.

On Saturday morning, the number of infected people since the beginning of the pandemic was 1,110 million people, 19,668 people died from COVID-19, 786,305 people recovered.

Over the past day, the largest number of confirmed cases was registered in Dnipropetrovsk (471), Zaporizhia (456), Mykolaiv (416), Kyiv (375) and Cherkasy (353) regions.