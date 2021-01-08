Ukraine sees 5,676 new cases, 5,131 recoveries among COVID-19 patients in past 24 hours – Stepanov

As of Friday morning, Ukraine registered 5,676 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), with 5,131 people reported as recovered, 83 patients died, Minister of Health of Ukraine Maksym Stepanov said.

"Some 5,676 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) were recorded in Ukraine as of January 8, 2021. In particular, 166 children and 179 health workers fell ill. Also, over the past day, 2,402 people were hospitalized, 83 people died, and 5,131 people recovered," wrote Stepanov on his Facebook page on Friday morning.