Facts

12:09 08.01.2021

Ukraine sees 5,676 new cases, 5,131 recoveries among COVID-19 patients in past 24 hours – Stepanov

1 min read
Ukraine sees 5,676 new cases, 5,131 recoveries among COVID-19 patients in past 24 hours – Stepanov

As of Friday morning, Ukraine registered 5,676 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), with 5,131 people reported as recovered, 83 patients died, Minister of Health of Ukraine Maksym Stepanov said.

"Some 5,676 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) were recorded in Ukraine as of January 8, 2021. In particular, 166 children and 179 health workers fell ill. Also, over the past day, 2,402 people were hospitalized, 83 people died, and 5,131 people recovered," wrote Stepanov on his Facebook page on Friday morning.

Tags: #covid_19 #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:40 08.01.2021
Ukraine on Jan 19-21 to submit first samples to WHO laboratory to detect British strain of COVID-19 – Liashko

Ukraine on Jan 19-21 to submit first samples to WHO laboratory to detect British strain of COVID-19 – Liashko

13:16 08.01.2021
Antiepidemic lockdown starts in Ukraine

Antiepidemic lockdown starts in Ukraine

12:32 08.01.2021
Winter quarantine is mitigated and not as severe as spring lockdown – President

Winter quarantine is mitigated and not as severe as spring lockdown – President

17:23 07.01.2021
Reports of London's alleged easing of sanctions against Russia are another Russian insinuations – Ukrainian MFA

Reports of London's alleged easing of sanctions against Russia are another Russian insinuations – Ukrainian MFA

15:56 07.01.2021
In case of rise in number of COVID-19 patients, city to go into lockdown – Ternopil Mayor

In case of rise in number of COVID-19 patients, city to go into lockdown – Ternopil Mayor

13:51 07.01.2021
Ukraine to receive two new patrol boats from United States

Ukraine to receive two new patrol boats from United States

11:22 07.01.2021
Ukraine records 8,997 COVID-19 cases per day, 11,316 people recovered - Stepanov

Ukraine records 8,997 COVID-19 cases per day, 11,316 people recovered - Stepanov

16:23 06.01.2021
United States intends to promote energy sector reform in Ukraine – embassy

United States intends to promote energy sector reform in Ukraine – embassy

14:37 06.01.2021
COVID-19 cases in Georgia reach 233,879, daily new numbers declining

COVID-19 cases in Georgia reach 233,879, daily new numbers declining

09:20 06.01.2021
Pompeo regrets lack of progress in resolving conflict in eastern Ukraine

Pompeo regrets lack of progress in resolving conflict in eastern Ukraine

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine on Jan 19-21 to submit first samples to WHO laboratory to detect British strain of COVID-19 – Liashko

Kyiv to adhere to strict quarantine to prevent possible collapse of medical system – Klitschko

Ukraine conducting examination of tablet found at UIA crash site near Tehran – Venediktova

Iran to be held liable to establish justice, ensure payment of compensation to victims' families, affected states - statement

Antiepidemic lockdown starts in Ukraine

LATEST

Zelensky: Iran pleads guilty of downed UIA plane, Ukraine close to punishing those responsible for the tragedy, receiving compensation for victims' families

Ukraine to analyze Iran's technical report on downed UIA plane near Tehran – PGO

Kyiv to adhere to strict quarantine to prevent possible collapse of medical system – Klitschko

Ukraine conducting examination of tablet found at UIA crash site near Tehran – Venediktova

Iran to be held liable to establish justice, ensure payment of compensation to victims' families, affected states - statement

Poroshenko congratulates Biden on confirmation of his victory in Congress, thanks U.S. Republican administration

Zelensky condemns attack on Capitol

Russian-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire five times over past day, no casualties – JFO HQ

Cherkasy Mayor opposes introduction of lockdown from Jan 8

Four freed Ukrainian sailors from Captain Khayyam tanker return home from Libya – President's Office

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD