Ukraine buys COVID-19 vaccines at same cost as most world's countries – Stepanov

The cost of one dose of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine produced by the Sinovac Biotech Chinese company will be UAH 504, this cost is set for most countries of the world, the Health Ministry said on its website with reference to head of the department Maksym Stepanov. "Ukraine signed the first contract with Sinovac Biotech. The price at which Ukraine buys one dose of vaccine from this manufacturer is UAH 504. This cost of vaccines against COVID-19 of this company is set for the vast majority of countries, and is acceptable," he said.

The minister also said he does not yet have the right to announce the cost of vaccines from other manufacturers. "I can assure that they are approximately in the price range at which the whole world buys them," Stepanov said.

On December 30, 2020, Ukraine signed a contract for the supply of 1.913 million doses of vaccine against COVID-19 produced by Chinese Sinovac Biotech.