Zelenskyy: Aid to Ukraine from US coming, intelligence data sharing not stopped, I hope for strengthening sanctions against Russia

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked US President Donald Trump for not stopping aid and intelligence sharing and expressed hope that he will strengthen sanctions against the Russian Federation.

"I thank President Trump for not stopping and American aid is coming today, for not stopping the exchange of intelligence. This is important for us during the work of protecting the sky. And the fact that he did not stop the sanctions currently in force - I very much hope for their strengthening," Zelenskyy said at a joint press conference of the leaders of the Coalition of the Willing in Kyiv on Saturday.