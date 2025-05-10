Ukraine receives no official proposals to create buffer zone - Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that no official proposals to create a buffer zone along the contact line have been received from anyone and noted that he has no illusions that the ceasefire will not be violated.

"About the demilitarized zone, buffer zone - I have heard these questions in the media and not only in the media, from many different people. Officially, no one has offered Ukraine anything like that," Zelenskyy said at a joint press conference of the leaders of the Coalition of the Willing in Kyiv on Saturday.

He noted that he considers this idea "not very important" at the moment and noted that it depends on the monitoring format.