Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:49 10.05.2025

Ukraine receives no official proposals to create buffer zone - Zelenskyy

1 min read
Ukraine receives no official proposals to create buffer zone - Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that no official proposals to create a buffer zone along the contact line have been received from anyone and noted that he has no illusions that the ceasefire will not be violated.

"About the demilitarized zone, buffer zone - I have heard these questions in the media and not only in the media, from many different people. Officially, no one has offered Ukraine anything like that," Zelenskyy said at a joint press conference of the leaders of the Coalition of the Willing in Kyiv on Saturday.

He noted that he considers this idea "not very important" at the moment and noted that it depends on the monitoring format.

Tags: #zelenskyy #buffer_zone

MORE ABOUT

16:40 10.05.2025
Zelenskyy: Key elements of security – Armed Forces of Ukraine and support contingent

Zelenskyy: Key elements of security – Armed Forces of Ukraine and support contingent

16:39 10.05.2025
Zelenskyy: Aid to Ukraine from US coming, intelligence data sharing not stopped, I hope for strengthening sanctions against Russia

Zelenskyy: Aid to Ukraine from US coming, intelligence data sharing not stopped, I hope for strengthening sanctions against Russia

16:08 10.05.2025
Ukraine and Coalition of the Willing demand ceasefire from Russia for 30 days from Monday, otherwise sanctions – Zelenskyy

Ukraine and Coalition of the Willing demand ceasefire from Russia for 30 days from Monday, otherwise sanctions – Zelenskyy

13:10 10.05.2025
In Kyiv, Zelenskyy and European leaders honor memory of fallen soldiers

In Kyiv, Zelenskyy and European leaders honor memory of fallen soldiers

17:47 09.05.2025
Work of Coalition of the Willing will help strengthen entire existing security architecture of Europe - Zelenskyy to leaders of JEF member states

Work of Coalition of the Willing will help strengthen entire existing security architecture of Europe - Zelenskyy to leaders of JEF member states

17:12 09.05.2025
Zelenskyy to JEF leaders: When we achieve ceasefire, we’ll need monitoring

Zelenskyy to JEF leaders: When we achieve ceasefire, we’ll need monitoring

16:32 09.05.2025
Zelenskyy: Recently we’ve had very active and productive communication with USA on ceasefire

Zelenskyy: Recently we’ve had very active and productive communication with USA on ceasefire

11:28 09.05.2025
We welcome ratification of Economic Partnership Agreement by Rada – Zelenskyy on telephone talk with Trump

We welcome ratification of Economic Partnership Agreement by Rada – Zelenskyy on telephone talk with Trump

09:40 09.05.2025
USA calls for, ideally, 30-day unconditional ceasefire – Trump after conversation with Zelenskyy

USA calls for, ideally, 30-day unconditional ceasefire – Trump after conversation with Zelenskyy

20:27 08.05.2025
Zelenskyy discusses cooperation prospects with Merz

Zelenskyy discusses cooperation prospects with Merz

HOT NEWS

Starmer: Necessary to expand AFU capabilities, strengthen them, peacekeeping mandate will depend on capabilities and needs

Zelenskyy: Key elements of security – Armed Forces of Ukraine and support contingent

Zelenskyy: Aid to Ukraine from US coming, intelligence data sharing not stopped, I hope for strengthening sanctions against Russia

Ukraine and Coalition of the Willing demand ceasefire from Russia for 30 days from Monday, otherwise sanctions – Zelenskyy

Participants in Coalition of the Willing meeting in Kyiv have call with Trump, Ukraine ready for 30-day ceasefire from May 12 – Sybiha

LATEST

Sullivan responds to criticism of insufficient support for Ukraine under Biden, stresses that real peace is through force

Starmer: Necessary to expand AFU capabilities, strengthen them, peacekeeping mandate will depend on capabilities and needs

More than 20 leaders of Coalition of the Willing take part in talks on calling for 30-day ceasefire

Coalition of the Willing ready to discuss technical implementation of ceasefire

Rubio and Wadephul discuss ending war in Ukraine – US Department of State

Special Operations Forces receive FPV drones and mobile complexes - Poroshenko transfers aid worth UAH 30 mln

Danish Prime Minister takes part in Coalition of the Willing online meeting

Participants in Coalition of the Willing meeting in Kyiv have call with Trump, Ukraine ready for 30-day ceasefire from May 12 – Sybiha

Merz announces strengthening of sanctions against Russia if Putin rejects proposals for 30-day ceasefire

Von der Leyen: 30-day ceasefire must be implemented without any preconditions, otherwise - tough sanctions

AD
AD