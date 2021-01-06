Facts

10:31 06.01.2021

No casualties reported among Ukrainian defenders amid four enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

1 min read
No casualties reported among Ukrainian defenders amid four enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Over the past day, Russia-occupation forces in Donbas violated the ceasefire regime four times, the Ukrainian servicemen were not injured, the press center of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) headquarters said.

"Over the past day, on January 5, four ceasefire violations were recorded in the area of the Joint Forces Operation. In the area of responsibility of the operational-tactical group Skhid (Vostok), in the Pryazovia area, near the settlements of Hnutove and Vodiane, the armed formations of the Russian Federation opened fire towards the Ukrainian positions from grenade launchers of various systems and small arms. Near Avdiyivka, the enemy fired several non-aiming shots from a hand-held anti-tank grenade launcher, and near Pyshchevyk - from small arms. Ceasefire regime was observed in the area of responsibility of the operational-tactical group Pivnich (North)," the JFO staff said in its morning update on Facebook on Wednesday morning.

Since Wednesday midnight, two violations of the ceasefire regime have been recorded in the JFO headquarters.

Tags: #jfo
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:54 05.01.2021
No shelling attacks recorded in Donbas since midnight, four hectares cleared of mines - JFO HQ

No shelling attacks recorded in Donbas since midnight, four hectares cleared of mines - JFO HQ

13:38 05.01.2021
Russia-occupation forces do not violate ceasefire in Donbas since beginning of day - Ministry of Defense

Russia-occupation forces do not violate ceasefire in Donbas since beginning of day - Ministry of Defense

09:48 05.01.2021
Russian-occupation forces in Donbas open fire on Ukrainian positions five times – JFO HQ

Russian-occupation forces in Donbas open fire on Ukrainian positions five times – JFO HQ

12:28 02.01.2021
Russian occupation forces open fire on Ukrainian positions nine times in Donbas, no losses over past day - JFO HQ

Russian occupation forces open fire on Ukrainian positions nine times in Donbas, no losses over past day - JFO HQ

16:33 30.12.2020
Ukrainian serviceman from Vinnytsia killed in Donbas on Dec 29 – Regional Administration

Ukrainian serviceman from Vinnytsia killed in Donbas on Dec 29 – Regional Administration

09:41 29.12.2020
Russian-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire 13 times over past day, one Ukrainian serviceman wounded – JFO HQ

Russian-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire 13 times over past day, one Ukrainian serviceman wounded – JFO HQ

09:52 28.12.2020
Ukrainian soldier wounded amid six enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Ukrainian soldier wounded amid six enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

12:23 26.12.2020
Russia-led forces in Donbas violate ceasefire four times over past day - JFO HQ

Russia-led forces in Donbas violate ceasefire four times over past day - JFO HQ

18:27 24.12.2020
Two Ukrainian soldiers wounded in Donbas – JFO

Two Ukrainian soldiers wounded in Donbas – JFO

15:39 24.12.2020
JFO soldier blown up by unknown explosive device in Donbas

JFO soldier blown up by unknown explosive device in Donbas

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Health Ministry intends to ban Medical Procurement of Ukraine from purchasing vaccines against COVID-19

Kharkiv pharmaceutical company Biolik confirms application for registration of Russian vaccine against COVID-19

Investigative actions in connection with possible 'Belarusian trace' in Sheremet murder case may be carried out in Europe in January – Avakov

Cabinet allows stores to sell household chemicals, press during lockdown

Constitutional Court head concerned over threat of blocking court's operation after issuing presidential decree on removal of Tupytsky

LATEST

Ukrainian military ranks transferred to NATO military rank codes – Taran

Ukraine within 60 days to submit its comments on Iran's draft technical report on shooting down UIA aircraft – Enin

Christmas fairs to be closed in Kyiv during lockdown

About 27,000 law enforcers to keep order in Ukraine at Christmas

Another 931 cases of COVID-19 detected in Kyiv over last day - Klitschko

Democrats win one Senate seat in Georgia, lead in second race with 98% of vote counted - NYT

Epidemiologists consider strict quarantine necessary from Jan 8 through Jan 24 – Stepanov

Police open case in connection with death of Korban's son

Health Ministry considers ineffective work of Medical Procurement of Ukraine in 2020 – Stepanov

U.S. congratulates Orthodox Church of Ukraine on anniversary of receiving tomos

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD