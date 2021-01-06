No casualties reported among Ukrainian defenders amid four enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Over the past day, Russia-occupation forces in Donbas violated the ceasefire regime four times, the Ukrainian servicemen were not injured, the press center of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) headquarters said.

"Over the past day, on January 5, four ceasefire violations were recorded in the area of the Joint Forces Operation. In the area of responsibility of the operational-tactical group Skhid (Vostok), in the Pryazovia area, near the settlements of Hnutove and Vodiane, the armed formations of the Russian Federation opened fire towards the Ukrainian positions from grenade launchers of various systems and small arms. Near Avdiyivka, the enemy fired several non-aiming shots from a hand-held anti-tank grenade launcher, and near Pyshchevyk - from small arms. Ceasefire regime was observed in the area of responsibility of the operational-tactical group Pivnich (North)," the JFO staff said in its morning update on Facebook on Wednesday morning.

Since Wednesday midnight, two violations of the ceasefire regime have been recorded in the JFO headquarters.