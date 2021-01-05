No shelling attacks recorded in Donbas since midnight, four hectares cleared of mines - JFO HQ

Russian mercenaries have not violated the ceasefire regime in Donbas since midnight as of 17:00 of January 5.

"The ceasefire regime has been observed in the areas of responsibility of our brigades," the Joint Forces Operation said on its Facebook page.

Sappers of the State Emergency Service have cleared almost four hectares of land in the area of the JFO and transferred 75 explosive devices for destruction, the report says.