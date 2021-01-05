Cabinet allocates UAH 20 mln for provision of humanitarian aid to Croatia

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has allocated UAH 20 million for the provision of humanitarian aid to the Republic of Croatia in connection with the earthquake in this country.

"The government decided to allocate UAH 20 million to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to provide humanitarian aid to the Republic of Croatia," the government's press service said.

In this regard, the Cabinet of Ministers instructed the Ministry of Finance to carry out these expenses at the expense of the state budget reserve fund.