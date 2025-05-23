Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:44 23.05.2025

Croatian PM confirms participation in Ukraine-Southeast Europe Summit – Zelenskyy

1 min read
Croatian PM confirms participation in Ukraine-Southeast Europe Summit – Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a telephone conversation with Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković.

"The Ukrainian people know that they can count on Croatia's support. We have good relations between our states and continue to develop them. He invited me to participate in the Ukraine-Southeast Europe Summit. Andrej confirmed his participation," Zelenskyy wrote on his Telegram channel on Friday.

In addition, the president informed his interlocutor about Ukraine's diplomatic work and preparations for continuing negotiations with the Russian side.

"If Russia continues to drag out the war, there must be strong sanctions in response," the head of state emphasized.

He thanked Croatia for supporting Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty, defense assistance, and facilitating its path to the EU.

Tags: #croatia #zelenskyy

MORE ABOUT

20:38 22.05.2025
Zelenskyy discusses implementation of law on indigenous peoples with reps of national minorities

Zelenskyy discusses implementation of law on indigenous peoples with reps of national minorities

11:20 22.05.2025
Russians not giving signals about ceasefire, so pressure on Russia needed – Zelenskyy

Russians not giving signals about ceasefire, so pressure on Russia needed – Zelenskyy

18:28 21.05.2025
Rutte, Zelenskyy discuss efforts to ensure just, lasting peace

Rutte, Zelenskyy discuss efforts to ensure just, lasting peace

13:45 21.05.2025
Zelenskyy talking with Starmer

Zelenskyy talking with Starmer

19:40 20.05.2025
Zelenskyy: We continue to work with USA on sanctions at various levels, we convince them that this is exactly what is needed

Zelenskyy: We continue to work with USA on sanctions at various levels, we convince them that this is exactly what is needed

17:49 20.05.2025
Zelenskyy after conversation with Mertz: We coordinate contacts, steps as much as possible, it is important to maintain unity

Zelenskyy after conversation with Mertz: We coordinate contacts, steps as much as possible, it is important to maintain unity

16:46 20.05.2025
Zelenskyy, von der Leyen discuss 18th sanctions package against Russia

Zelenskyy, von der Leyen discuss 18th sanctions package against Russia

16:28 20.05.2025
Von der Leyen: Time to increase pressure on Russia, 18 sanctions are already being prepared

Von der Leyen: Time to increase pressure on Russia, 18 sanctions are already being prepared

11:15 20.05.2025
Zelenskyy denies possibility of withdrawing troops from part of country's territory, agreeing to Russia's ultimatums

Zelenskyy denies possibility of withdrawing troops from part of country's territory, agreeing to Russia's ultimatums

10:53 20.05.2025
Ukraine considers Turkey, Vatican or Switzerland as platforms for negotiations with Russia, USA and EU – Zelenskyy

Ukraine considers Turkey, Vatican or Switzerland as platforms for negotiations with Russia, USA and EU – Zelenskyy

HOT NEWS

Russia formulating its ‘memo’ in response to demand for ceasefire over week, sanctions needed – Zelenskyy

Umerov: New exchanges lasting several days expected within Istanbul agreements

Merz calls on China to support Western plan for peaceful settlement in Ukraine

Air Force strikes enemy third Army Corps command post in Bakhmut – General Staff

Trump: Major POW swap between Russia and Ukraine just completed

LATEST

Sybiha on POW exchange: Such measures critically important for continued work to restore peace

Russia formulating its ‘memo’ in response to demand for ceasefire over week, sanctions needed – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: Two-thirds of additional funding for artillery production already secured

Ukraine, France and Estonia investigating bribery of ex-director of Polygraph Factory

Russia actively conducting info operations to undermine support for Ukraine – Spanish special services

"European Solidarity" registered a bill on personal liability of SNBO members for illegal sanctions decisions

Occupiers hit Chuhuiv, woman killed – authorities

Number of biomethane plants should almost double, their capacity triple in 2025- Bioenergy Association head

Umerov: New exchanges lasting several days expected within Istanbul agreements

Ombudsman informs UN, ICRC about shooting of prisoners of war by occupiers in Pokrovsk direction

AD
AD