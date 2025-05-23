Croatian PM confirms participation in Ukraine-Southeast Europe Summit – Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a telephone conversation with Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković.

"The Ukrainian people know that they can count on Croatia's support. We have good relations between our states and continue to develop them. He invited me to participate in the Ukraine-Southeast Europe Summit. Andrej confirmed his participation," Zelenskyy wrote on his Telegram channel on Friday.

In addition, the president informed his interlocutor about Ukraine's diplomatic work and preparations for continuing negotiations with the Russian side.

"If Russia continues to drag out the war, there must be strong sanctions in response," the head of state emphasized.

He thanked Croatia for supporting Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty, defense assistance, and facilitating its path to the EU.